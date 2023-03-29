Is this one of NZ's most dangerous roads? Have your say

Pulling out of the Shaw Road intersection onto State Highway 30 - between Whakatāne and Awakeri – is just one of the issues facing residents.

A question mark hangs over whether Waka Kōtahi - NZ Transport Agency will consider State Highway 30 between Whakatāne and Awakeri to be among the 1% of the country’s most dangerous roads.

“This stretch of State Highway 30 has been identified as a high-risk rural road,” an information sheet published by Waka Kotahi this month states.

Between 2016 and 2020, two people were killed and 16 seriously injured on this stretch of SH30, and most of these have been head-on, run off road and speed related, it states.

Plans to knock the speed limit down to 80kmh, and lower in places, are part of one review Waka Kōtahi expects to make announcements on mid-year.

READ MORE:

* Safety barrier plans for SH30 could slow cops in 'life-threatening situations', BOP roading police leader says

* Motorcyclist dead after serious crash on State Highway 30 at Awakeri, Whakatane

* Overlapping Eastern Bay of Plenty road reviews need to talk to each other - councillor



A separate review being conducted by the agency, looks at safety measures such as wire median barriers, roundabouts and no-right-turn intersections for sideroads, and is now being consulted on.

An announcement by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on March 13 mentioned the Government would be narrowing the focus of speed reductions to the most dangerous 1% of roads.

“We will continue to make targeted reductions in the areas immediately around schools and marae and in small townships that a state highway runs through,” Hipkins said.

Waka Kotahi told the Beacon this announcement would be unlikely to affect the current review of State Highway 30 speeds or the planned safety improvements between Whakatāne and Awakeri. “Exactly which highways or sections of highways are considered our most dangerous 1% is currently being worked through by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency,” was the agency’s response.

Whakatāne district councillors and staff have had multiple meetings with the Waka Kotahi team carrying out the safety improvements review, voicing their feelings about the disadvantages these safety measures will have on Eastern Bay residents, and pushing for improvements they feel would help, as have the district’s roading police and residents and businesses adjacent to the highway.

On Thursday and Friday next week it will be the turn of the general public of the Eastern Bay to have their say.

Google The highway runs between Awakeri and Whakatāne and has been classed as a “high-risk rural” road.

The latest meeting with the council was at a workshop on Wednesday.

Mayor Victor Luca said there were clearly things that needed fixing.

“Getting out of Mill Road is a challenge. They placated me a bit about the median barrier, which has been a problem for the farming community. They say they are going to have slow vehicle passing lanes, but I don’t know how many they are going to put there.”

He urged any members of the public who had concerns about Waka Kotahi’s plans to go along to the community open days to speak with the highway planners directly.

“Community activism can go a long way. I would say it was important to everyone in the community. It’s like the old adage, ‘speak now or forever hold your peace’.”

District councillor Wilson James, who has been consulting with farmers, residents and business people who will be most affected, said it was in everyone’s interest to attend the community open days and have their say on what Waka Kotahi were proposing.

He said, at a meeting in December, he had the impression that Waka Kotahi had decided against the median barriers and were “actually sounding quite reasonable”. However, after Wednesday’s meeting, it felt as though they had backpedalled on that, he said. Median barriers were still part of the plan they were consulting on.

“[In December] They were talking about a roundabout at Mill Road and Thornton Road and maybe one at the Rotorua turnoff and no median strip. They haven’t got the funding for it anyway and I would say, after the last couple of months, they definitely haven’t.

“They also told us they would be implementing an 80kmh restriction from Awakeri and Whakatāne and that that would be in place by March, well, March has come and gone. Things aren’t happening quickly with them, that’s for sure.

“I would still encourage people to get along to those consultation days, especially if it’s saying that we don’t want median barriers. The more feedback they get the better.”

Waka Kotahi Median barriers on SH30 between Awakeri and Whakatāne are part of Waka Kotahi's plan for safety improvements.

Consultation so far

Waka Kōtahi’s proposed safety improvements include installing a wire median barrier along State Highway 30 between Whakatāne and Awakeri, installing roundabouts at the intersections with Thornton Road, Te Rahu Road and White Pine Bush Road.

Shoulder widening where possible would allow for stopping bays for slow traffic or break-downs.

Waka Kōtahi says it has met people and business owners up and down SH30 over the past six months and had some important conversations. Topics that have been brought up include:

The road is used by many people, from farmers on combine harvesters and tractors to get stock across the road, and police and ambulance drivers getting to emergencies.

Mill Road intersection is used by many different types of vehicles including high use by heavy vehicles. It has been suggested a roundabout should be placed there or that the privatised section of Mill Road through to Phoenix Road be used as a public road again.

Thornton Road intersection is dangerous, and a roundabout would be welcomed.

The Shaw Road intersection with SH30 is dangerous and the speed limit is too fast.

Questions have been asked about how the barrier would work and make it safer and how other road users would access the road.

Questions have asked about why a median barrier is needed for this part of SH30? How will the project support future development (industrial, commercial, or residential) along SH30? And, What’s being done to fix the road surface now?

Waka Kōtahi said this feedback was important, and it would be taken into consideration by their teams when coming up with the final design.

Community open days

Thursday, March 30 at the Awakeri Events Centre from 11.30am to 2pm and from 3pm to 6pm.

Friday, March 31 at the Gateway Theatre, 30 Gateway Drive, Whakatāne from 8am to 10am and 11.30am to 2pm.

All are welcome and there will be activities for children.