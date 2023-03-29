Whakatāne council faces bleak options on rates

Four budget options will go before the council on Thursday, with the preferred option meaning higher rates and more borrowing (file photo).

Whakatāne District Council staff will be asking elected members to approve a 9.5% average rates increase at Thursday’s council meeting.

An increase of 28.4% in borrowing and a 7.5% increase in fees and charges would also be required to meet spending requirements for the coming financial year, beginning July 1.

The proposed rates rise is 2.57% higher than was proposed in the long-term plan for 2021-31, which set rates rises at 6.93% for each of the first three years of the plan.

A report to council approved by chief financial officer Gary Connolly said the increase was driven mostly by inflation and interest rates and also some “unforeseen new spending proposals and necessary adjustments to existing work programmes”.

READ MORE:

* Nelson sends proposed 7.2% rates increase for public consultation

* Bay of Plenty Regional Council to save $7m in rate collection

* Tasman rates increase proposed at 9%, Nelson at 7.2%

* More pressure on ratepayer pockets as Waikato Regional Council eyes 6.1% rise



Public consultation on the draft annual plan budget is not required, though the report recommended a public information campaign.

Four budget options will be put before the council, each including $20.2 million in additional costs compared to the long-term plan, based on forecasts in inflation from Business and Economic Research Limited.

This is broken down into $8.8 million for operating expenditure, $5.5 million for capital expenditure, $2.7 million for financing costs due to inflation and $3.2 million for “delivery model shift in operating expenditure”, which includes a cost of $800,000 for the equivalent of 14 new full-time staff.

Seven of these were for the area of finance and business partnering, including a Māori land adviser and information technology services.

Whakatane Beacon/Local Democracy Reporting The latest budget options for Whakatāne District Council reflect an extra $20.2m in costs compared to the long-term plan for 2021-31.

Examples of factors influencing these shifts are the anticipated impact of storm damage and additional resource and staffing requirements for a long-term plan strategic priority of strengthening whānau, hapū and iwi partnerships, following a detailed strategy review.

The largest key cost drivers, however, are increases in the cost of improvements in three waters services – stormwater drainage, water supply and sewage treatment – structural improvements and renewals of transport connections and enhancements to natural hazard resilience.

The four options offered to councillors provide different increases in rates and borrowing to offset costs, along with differing reprioritisation of some costs. One option offered budget reductions to road sealing, drainage, traffic service signs, footpath renewals, mowing on parks and reserves, reduced opening hours of council facilities and potential closures of recreational facilities and halls.

However the preferred option was for increases in both rating and borrowing.

Whakatāne council is not alone in facing tough decisions during this year's annual planning. Ōpōtiki District Council last week predicted average rate rises of about 15% would be needed to carry out activities set out in its long-term plan.