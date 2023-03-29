'No-brainer': Rotorua council approves Kawaha Point housing plans

Housing development on the council’s Kawaha Point Rd is likely to trigger another subdivision on a largely disused rugby field nearby.

Rotorua councillors have unanimously voted to progress plans to develop a section of council land for housing, with one calling it a “no-brainer”.

This includes possibly 31 sections being created at its 8000sqm Kawaha Point Rd site.

But this decision could also indirectly result in up to another 55 houses on adjoining land owned by the Waikite Rugby and Sports Club.

If the club agreed to develop its land for housing, Rotorua Lakes Council would create a new sports field on nearby Boielle Park - the club’s second field was little-used due to its condition.

The club wanted to build houses there in an attempt to utilise the land it owned to invest in club facilities and ensure its survival in a challenging financial environment.

Council will use a request for proposals process to find a preferred developer, and the preliminary concept shows 31 sections as well as an extension of existing Frank St through to Kawaha Point Rd.

Interested developers will be required to submit a proposal specifying their purchase price or outlining how they will partner with Council, along with a proposed development concept.

LAURA SMITH/LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTING A sports field would make Boielle Park more attractive to the community, said Rotorua Lakes Council urban development partnerships strategic lead Stephanie Kelly. She’s pictured with district development deputy chief executive Jean-Paul Gaston.

Council’s urban development partnerships strategic lead Stephanie Kelly spoke to elected members and said Boielle Park was a significant reserve but was not attractive to the public. If a sports field was there however, she said it would offer benefits for the club and community.

Councillor Rawiri Waru said the plans were a “no-brainer”. His only question was to ask if the proposal was supported by the club, to which Kelly said it was.

Waru said his whānau were something like historians when it came to the club. He said the club whenua (land) was set aside by a number of families and as far as he knew, they were all on board with the collaborative plans.

“Like councillor Maxwell uncle Trev said, there has not really been a lot of work done in that area for quite a while.

“I think it’s a win-win for all.”

District development deputy chief executive Jean-Paul Gaston answered several councillor questions, including if there was any time requirement for the club to proceed with any development.

There would be a financial contribution from both the council and club developments to fund the sports field, and it would be supplemented by proceeds from the sale of a former reserve on Clayton Rd.

Estimates for creating the field, including drainage and lighting, sat between $350,000 and $450,000.

LAURA SMITH/LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTING Feedback from Ngāti Whakaue was mixed, councillor Lani Kereopa said, with some saying it was great and others concerned there was nothing in place to ensure that housing was for its people.

Gaston said the developments did not need to join up time-wise and there was no time requirement on the club.

“Between financial contributions and the sale, there will be significant levels of funding that will come into [the] council.”

Councillor Don Patterson asked if geotech work had happened on the club land to see if housing was feasible.

Mayor Tania Tapsell said once the club had the green light from council it would move to that next step.

"Hopefully it all works out and it is easy enough.”

Trevor Maxwell said he supported the plans “wholeheartedly”, and the two years of conversations to turn a dream into a reality.

Fellow councillor Lani Kereopa said she had approached various people from Ngāti Whakaue, and she said feedback was mixed.

Those who supported it said, “great housing for our people”.

Those who did not said there was nothing in place to ensure that housing was for its people.

“How do we support housing in those areas to achieve the aspirations of our whānau and hapū ... how do we work those things out. Thought I would raise that here.”

Tapsell replied this was timely as the council would in the near future converse about future development strategy.

Fisher Wang said it was a “massive opportunity” not just for housing but for the green space too.

He said it was great to see the Government’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund put into action for improvements to the stormwater network.

Council had allocated $3.32 million for the development through the fund.

LAURA SMITH/LOCAL DEMOCRACY REPORTING Waikite Rugby and Sports Club can now start “serious planning to move soil”, chairman John Fenwick said.

Club chairman John Fenwick told Local Democracy Reporting after the meeting he was grateful councillors saw the potential of the collaborative plans that could alleviate a housing issue in the area.

The development of its land had always been dependent on council developing its own, and giving the go-ahead meant there was certainty going forward, he said.

It meant the club executives could now start “serious planning to move soil”.

In response to Kereopa’s comments, he said there would always be those against the idea of change but believed this was likely down to a lack of publicly available information on the club’s plans.

“We can’t over-promise something and not deliver.”

He said there would be consultation with neighbours and the community about its development and what it would involve.

He previously said there would be a provision for kaumātua housing.

Council updated on financial position

The council’s organisational enablement deputy chief executive Thomas Collé provided elected members with a financial performance update.

Toward the end of last year council was facing a possible $5.6million operating deficit, but this was reset at $2.9m in January.

He said this continued to stabilise and in February it sat at $800,000 due to cost-saving initiatives. This was $400,000 below budget.

Councillors asked staff to find ways to improve on that and Collé said that had happened and continues to.

“Staff are confident if we continue on this path we can maintain that position or be as close to budget as possible.”

He said it would not borrow any money to fund council operations.