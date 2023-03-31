Wrong-way motorway driver causes chaos in BoP

A pedestrian has died following a crash involving a truck at Rangitata, north of Timaru on Thursday. Generic Accident Police Highway Patrol

After travelling 14km on the wrong side of the road, a car crashed into a barrier and was hit by an oncoming vehicle, police say.

One person is in serious condition following the two crashes on the Tauranga Eastern Link, SunLive reported.

At 9.30pm on Thursday, police were alerted to a vehicle travelling against traffic on the Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Rd, at Paengaroa.

"It appears the driver entered the westbound lane at the Domain Road roundabout and travelled east for about 14km, before losing control and colliding with the wire barrier," a police spokesperson said.

"Moments later, it was hit by an oncoming vehicle whose driver was seriously injured and needed to be extracted by emergency services.

"The suspected driver of the offending vehicle was taken into custody at the scene."

Police said the Serious Crash Unit was investigating and enquiries are ongoing, SunLive reported.

The crash forced the closure of the highway overnight and it re-opened about 4am.

- SunLive