Cancelled plans for Omanawa Falls access a 'lose- lose'

A body has been recovered from Omanawa Falls after a swimmer went missing on April 22.

Plans to restore full access to the deadly Omanawa Falls have been abandoned because of increased costs.

The picturesque falls in the Western Bay of Plenty are closed to the public for safety reasons, but people still attempt to get to them.

A man died there in 2021 and another drowned in the pool at the base of the waterfall in 2018 while others have been seriously injured.

Since December 2020 kaitiaki from the rohe’s hapū Ngāti Hangarau based themselves on site, advising people of the dangers and discouraging them from their attempts to gain access.

With the kaitiaki and a cultural ranger in place, the number of visitors has dropped from 70 cars per day to 20-30 per day, according to Tauranga City Council data.

The falls are on land owned by Tauranga City Council and the council is working with Ngāti Hangarau and Tourism Bay of Plenty to create safe access to the bottom of the falls.

At a Tauranga City Council meeting last week, the commissioners committed an additional $1.333 million to the project but opted not to create access to the base of the falls.

The track will now stop at the Glulam Bridge and a viewing platform will be constructed there. The plans already agreed on include three viewing platforms, on-site car parking for 77 vehicles, public toilet facilities and a visitor centre.

The cost of creating access to the base of the falls would have required an additional $2.646 million because more cliff stabilisation would be needed.

With the extra $1.3 million the total budget for the project is $9.56 million.

During the meeting, commission chair Anne Tolley said it was a “lose-lose” for the council.

“We’re having to spend a lot of ratepayers’ money on making this safe because people insist on ignoring the dangers and risking their lives,” she said.

“We have a responsibility under health and safety to do our best to protect sometimes stupid people.

“Personally, I'm reluctant to put more ratepayers’ money into this, but clear that we want the best use of the investment that we've already got and create something that does provide an experience but keeps as many people as safe as possible.”

John Borren/Sun Media “People insist on ignoring the dangers and risking their lives”, Tauranga City Council commission chair Anne Tolley said.

Some cliff stabilisation had been completed, construction of the new tracks was finished or underway and two of the viewing platforms were also nearing completion.

Commissioner Bill Wasley said the council was in between a rock and a hard place and agreed the falls needed to be safe as a destination.

Wasley wanted any external funding the project partners may obtain to be used to offset the extra $1.3 million the council committed rather than go towards creating access to the base of the falls.

The commission agreed to this and also passed the resolution that works to access the base would be reliant on external funding and would need to be brought back to council for approval.

Despite the lack of access to the falls, Tolley said the walk would provide an “amazing trip”.

“We are doing the very best that we can. The ratepayers are putting a considerable expenditure into this and I think it still will be a great experience.”

JOHN BORREN/SunLive The council voted to spend another $1.3m on the project to reopen the Omanawa Falls.

Although she did have some concerns.

“I still worry that ... there will be people that will try and get down to the bottom and cause other people to have to risk their own lives to go save their stupid skins for the sake of the selfie.”

Local Democracy Reporting asked Tourism Bay of Plenty’s general manager Oscar Nathan his thoughts on the changes to the project.

“We appreciate that Tauranga City Council needs to be mindful of vital safety, environmental, cultural, and funding considerations throughout this project, and that these are requiring some flex due to the changeable weather, supply chain, and economic conditions we’ve all been dealing with,” said Nathan.

“We applaud the council’s desire to provide a safe, world-class facility to showcase this natural waterfall, while at the same time being obliged to ensure it is spending ratepayers’ and other investors’ money wisely.

“We’re looking forward to promoting a culturally appropriate, safe, and informative visitor experience at this waterfall once this project has been completed.”

Nathan was keen to remind locals and visitors that Omanawa Falls remained closed to the public because it was unsafe and remedial cliff stabilisation and other work was currently underway.

Ngāti Hangarau was approached for comment but they declined.