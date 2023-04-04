Chopper the vet-biting dog could be put down after owner convicted

Chopper’s fate is still hanging in the balance, with his owner planning an application for exceptional circumstances.

The owner of rottweiler Chopper – the dog that bit a Tauranga vet - has been convicted, meaning her dog could be put down.

Tauranga City Council was successful in its appeal against Helen Fraser after charging her with owning a dog causing injury.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of three years’ imprisonment or a $20,000 fine and the court must order destruction of the dog.

Fraser’s dog Chopper bit veterinarian Dr Liza Schneider during an appointment to discuss the dog’s de-sexing in October 2021.

The attack left Schneider, the owner of Holistic Vets, with a fractured ulna (a bone in the forearm), four puncture wounds, nerve and muscle damage, and she required surgery.

The council initially failed in its prosecution when Judge David Cameron dismissed the charge in July 2022 after a judge-alone trial held in June that year.

The council appealed this decision, stating it felt the judge had made an “error of law” by focussing on the conduct of the victim, rather than Fraser’s legal responsibility to control her dog at all times.

TONY WALL/STUFF Dog owners descended on Tauranga District Court in June for the dangerous dog case involving Chopper (video first published in June, 2022).

Judge Cameron’s original decision found a "total absence of fault on the part of Fraser".

He said Schneider “was responsible for determining how the situation should be handled”.

“I consider that Dr Schneider put herself in a position where she was vulnerable to attack by a dog who had not been assessed for safety purposes,” said his decision.

The appeal hearing was held at Tauranga High Court on Monday and Justice Timothy Brewer released his decision on Tuesday.

Justice Brewer upheld the appeal and convicted Fraser of the charge.

He said agreed with the council that “Judge Cameron erred in his consideration of the test [for total absence of fault]”.

“The onus was on Ms Fraser to prove that she was totally without fault. In other words, that there were literally no practical steps she could have taken to avert the attack,” said Justice Brewer’s written decision.

Alisha Evans/Sun Media/LDR Choppers owner Helen Fraser and her son Ryan Tarawhiti-Brown outside court on Monday.

“Ms Fraser could have taken two simple steps. She could have kept Chopper in the car.

“Or, and this might not have been enough, she could have kept physical control of Chopper herself rather than leaving the dog with her 13-year-old son.

“It was irrelevant whether Dr Schneider could have acted differently, thus making the attack on her less likely.

“It was irrelevant whether Dr Schneider put herself in a position where she was vulnerable to attack by a dog who had not been assessed for safety purposes,” said Justice Brewer’s decision.

During the trial, evidence was given that for Chopper’s appointment it was agreed they would meet with the vet in the carpark because Fraser said the dog was anxious around people he didn’t know.

Fraser said they waited around 30 minutes to be seen, so she got Chopper out of the car and had her son hold him while she went into the clinic to find out the cause of the delay.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Dog owner Helen Fraser pictured while Chopper was in the Tauranga pound in February 2022.

The trial showed there was a dispute over whether Fraser was asked to keep Chopper in the car for assessment.

The clinic staff testified they did so when arranging the appointment but Fraser said she was never asked to leave the dog in the car.

On Tuesday, Fraser’s son Ryan Tarawhiti-Brown told Local Democracy Reporting the family was “saddened” by the decision but “it doesn’t end here.”

“We just keep fighting and I know that in the end justice will prevail.”

At Monday’s hearing, Fraser indicated that, were the case to go against her, she would raise an application for exceptional circumstances.

If exceptional circumstances could be proven the court would not order Chopper to be put down.

Justice Brewer referred the case back to the Tauranga District Court for sentencing.