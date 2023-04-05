No sign of building on Kāinga Ora's Whakatāne site, where apartments were pitched

This vacant site on the corner of King and Stewart streets, Whakatāne, is earmarked for a Kāinga Ora development.

Since demolition of the former supermarket building in Kopeopeo was completed in October, Whakatāne residents have been waiting with interest for signs of building work to start on Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities’ new apartment buildings.

The apartments are expected to provide housing for about 50 families, as well as commercial space for the shopping centre.

The only movement seen since demolition finished on the site on the corner of King and Stewarts streets was when the fencing that ensures the 0.6-hectare site is safe was removed and then replaced, fuelling rumours that the apartments were no longer going to be built.

Kāinga Ora Bay of Plenty regional director Darren Toy says the agency still plans to build on the land.

“We are still committed to building on this well-located land, to help meet the housing need for Whakatāne whānau most in need of a home.

“Demolition works have been completed, and the site fencing, which was mistakenly removed, has been reinstalled to ensure the site is safe and secure.”

Toy had previously been reported in the Whakatāne Beacon as saying building was expected to begin mid-2023.

He said Kāinga Ora was continuing to investigate options around the mix of apartments, houses and offices and other commercial spaces.

“Currently, we’re exploring the consenting and planning landscape for a significant mixed development like this, in this part of the city. While this planning stage is taking us a little longer, we want to make sure we get things right, and the development is suitable for both those who will live and work there, as well as for the wider community.

“Alongside it needing to sit well on the whenua and connect to the space around it, we also need to ensure we’re making the most of the development potential of this prime land.

“We’re working on a face-to-face opportunity in May, where we’ll share progress on this and other developments in Whakatāne, and people can speak with us and have any questions answered.”