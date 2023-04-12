Whakatāne's Toni Boynton eyes move from local to central government

Toni Boynton has been selected to run for Labour in the Waiariki seat, which is currently held by Rawiri Waititi.

Just six months after being elected unopposed as a Whakatāne district councillor, Toni Boynton is running for a central government seat.

The Labour party Māori Caucus announced at the Tūhoe Te Hui Ahurei in Waimana over the weekend that Boynton was its new Waiariki candidate, the seat previously held by Labour list MP Tamati Coffey, who lost to Māori Party candidate Rawiri Waititi at the 2020 election.

Boynton, who has connections to Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Tamakaimoana, Te Arawa, Ngāti Kahu and Te Rarawa, was elected as the Kapu te Rangi Māori Ward councillor for Whakatāne in October after campaigning to have the Māori seats both locally and at a national level, for several years.

She had previously served as a member of the Tāneatua Community Board and represented Whakatāne on Te Maruata, Local Government New Zealand’s Māori subcommittee.

READ MORE:

* 'Fire is hitting the hāngī stones' - petition ramps up pressure on Government to ease Māori wards

* Spatial plan for Eastern Bay of Plenty bigger, better but more time consuming

* Rates debate: borrow more or face 9.5% hike in Whakatāne



Boynton told the Whakatāne Beacon that the announcement followed a “couple of weeks” of discussions.

“I realise that if I win at next year’s election it would, unfortunately, mean that there would have to be a by-election to replace me on council. Some people have said to me that now I am a councillor, I should just concentrate on doing that.

“But while we have now achieved Māori ward seats on local councils, I feel that I have a responsibility to help ensure that we continue to have these in the future.”

Boynton referenced a statement from then National Party leader Judith Collins in 2021, that National would overturn legislation that required a referendum to allow territorial authorities to instate Māori ward seats.

“I know that if I have to leave the council, there are people who can take my place and do a good job. But If National wins next year’s election my seat on council may not exist at the next local government election.”