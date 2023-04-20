Regional development plan 'absolutely essential' for Western BOP, says finance minister

A new forum will identify and prioritise infrastructure projects for the Western Bay of Plenty, and advocate for investment (file photo).

Addressing a “significant infrastructure deficit” in the Bay of Plenty is the aim of a forum launched in Tauranga on Thursday.

Officially named the Western Bay of Plenty Infrastructure Forum, it brings together stakeholders from across the region, including business leaders, local government, and community representatives, to identify and prioritise infrastructure projects and advocate for investment.

Attending the launch, Finance Minister Grant Robertson says he “wholeheartedly” endorses the formation of the group.

“I can’t emphasise enough how significant it is you brought this forum together.

“[The region] is now clearly at a scale and size now where a plan like this is absolutely essential.”

The finance minister acknowledged the “significant concerns” in the local infrastructure sector, and highlights the Government’s fast-track consenting process is here to stay post Covid-19.

He also called the integration of public transport “essential” to making future roading network plans work.

“There’s a lot of land you can develop, but the development now needs to be based around the carbon footprint of those cities. Everything you do has to include that as part of your resilience.”

TAYLOR RICE/SUNLIVE Finance Minister Grant Robertson was at the Tauranga launch of the Western Bay of Plenty Infrastructure Forum.

Robertson also acknowledged the key role Tauranga’s port plays in the nation’s infrastructure and supply chain, and is keen on working in conjunction with the port to build an “integrated nationwide supply chain strategy” in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Coastal shipping has got to be a bigger part of our resilience strategy.”

The new forum’s chair and chief executive of Priority One, Nigel Tutt, says the Government needs to “look towards” investing in critical infrastructure to ensure the region continues to grow and thrive – and support the wider economic needs of New Zealand.

“The city has seen a 72% population increase since the turn of the century, yet only the Tauranga Eastern Link has been completed during that time,” says Tutt.

Port of Tauranga chief executive Leonard Sampson echoes this same sentiment.

“The port is a vital link for Aotearoa’s imports and exports, and without development the country is likely to face future growth constraints. The launch of the forum is a significant step forward to address the infrastructure deficit that Tauranga and the wider region face; we need to act, and we need to act now,” said Sampson.

TAYLOR RICE/SUNLIVE “We need to act, and we need to act now,” Port of Tauranga chief executive Leonard Sampson said.

Tranzliquid Logistics Ltd managing director Greg Pert says long-term funding agreements around roading need to be put in place urgently if the freight and logistics industry is to plan effectively and meet future demands.

“We’re experiencing significant delays in moving freight between Tauranga and the rest of the country due to poor roading infrastructure,” said Pert.

“The pressures in the future will only get bigger, as the economy and population continue to grow, and demands on the freight network become stronger – urgent action is needed.”

Scott Adams, general manager of Carrus Corporation and Chair of the Urban Task Force, says Tauranga is the only city in New Zealand that has not met its housing supply obligations under the national policy statement.

“Tauranga has the worst housing and rental affordability of any major city in the country – we need to be investing now and we need the support of central government to create specific infrastructure strategies for our region,” said Adams.

TAYLOR RICE/SUNLIVE “[The region] is now clearly at a scale and size now where a plan like this is absolutely essential,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson said. He’s shown at the launch with ministers Angie Warren-Clark and Jan Tinetti.

Welcoming the forum’s launch and accepting their concerns, Robertson said the forum was a “magnificent place” to start addressing core infrastructure issues facing the region.

“[Auckland Transport Alignment Project], ATAP, has played a really significant role in giving the Government confidence that we are investing in something which is genuinely an integrated plan for a city or region.”

"It is much easier for us when we're on the other end of that when we're looking at something which is coherent, understood, and dare I say it, even agreed upon across a region."

Ten-point action plan

Port of Tauranga berth extension complete

State Highway 29 Tauriko: short term improvements completed (2025)

State Highway 29 Tauriko: bypass completed (2030)

Connecting Mount Maunganui improvements complete: access to Port of Tauranga

Eastern town land zoned and infrastructure under development

Four lane roading: from Hamilton to Tauranga, enabling freight access between Auckland - Hamilton - Tauranga, underway

Golden triangle infrastructure plan complete covering resilience, funding, decarbonisation, and future growth

Low emissions / transport decarbonisation infrastructure in place: EV, hydrogen, mode-shift

Feasibility to move Tauranga airport completed

Talent market plan for infrastructure in place and with support of funders, contractors, and consultants.

