Body found near boat ramp in Bay of Plenty

Police are investigating a body found in the water in the Bay of Plenty (file photo).

A body has been found in the water near Mount Maunganui's Whareroa boat ramp.

Police say the body was first reported to them at 7.45am on Tuesday, SunLive reported.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing," a police spokesperson said.

A post made to the Whareroa Marae Tauranga Moana Facebook page says Whareroa Beach is now under a rahui until May 30.

"Therefore, please do not conduct any water activities including fishing and swimming during this RAHUI," the post reads.

"The appropriate karakia and tikanga ritual was conducted by Pahu Akuhata and Charlie Timutimu. We are grateful for their support."