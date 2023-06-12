Two fires in Ōpōtiki amid heightened gang tensions after homicide

The first fire – in Ford St, Ōpōtiki – came hours after police named the man killed as Steven Rota Taiatini.

Fire has ripped through a beach cabin and a house in Ōpōtiki amid increased gang tensions in the wake of a homicide.

Two fire trucks were called to a bach on SH35 Omaio in the eastern Bay of Plenty town just before 2.30pm Monday.

The 4m by 5m cabin was burnt to the ground by the time emergency services arrived, Fire and Emergency shift Colin Underdown said.

The fire is being treated as suspicious and an investigation is underway.

This follows a Sunday night incident where four fire trucks attended a fire on Ford St just after 9pm.

The house was well alight when the crews arrived, fire and emergency shift manager Josh Pennefather said.

“It was a single storey residential house, about 10m by 15m - there were no reported injuries.”

The cause is now under investigation, and Pennefather said it’s unknown at this time if it’s suspicious or not.

Sunday’s fire came just hours after police released the name of a man killed in the coastal town on Friday night.

Steven Rota Taiatini, 45, of Ōpōtiki, died after a disorder related incident shortly after 11pm.

Stuff understands Taiatini was the president of the Mongrel Mob Barbarians.

There have been reports of an increase in gang members in the town.

Police had expected to complete the scene examination on St John Street, where Taiatini was found, on Sunday evening.

Initial enquiries suggested there were no weapons involved, a police spokesperson said.

Detective Inspector Lew Warner said his investigation team would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of St John, Albert, or Richard streets, between 9.30pm on Friday and 12.30am on Saturday.

“We urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward and speak with us.

“Police will maintain a visible and increased presence in the Ōpōtiki area over the coming days,” he said.

In 2019, Ōpōtiki had the dubious honour of being the murder capital of New Zealand with 1.25 homicides per 1000 people recorded between 2004 and 2019 – the highest rate in the country.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org, referencing file number 230610/2652.