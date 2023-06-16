Trusted transport and logistics company expands to Tokoroa

Hilton Haulage's story began with a couple of passionate, hardworking Kiwi blokes who embarked on a journey with a shared vision and a love of trucks. Over the years, the company has evolved into an industry leader with a strong presence in the transportation sector and a mission to be Aotearoa New Zealand's most trusted provider of logistics solutions.

Founded in Timaru more than 50 years ago, Hilton Haulage quickly established itself as an iconic South Canterbury brand. From one humble Austin truck carting hay bales across the Canterbury Plains, the company has grown steadily and sustainably through half a century, currently employing more than 500 kaimahi at 17 locations across Aotearoa and operating more than 260 fleet units.

Now expanding its operations into the Tokoroa district, Hilton Haulage has proudly partnered with Olam Food Ingredients, who are constructing a new milk processing plant in the region. This collaboration has opened up exciting new opportunities for truckers, as the company embarks on a recruitment drive.

"I like working for Hiltons because of all the great gear we have," says Frans, who has been driving for Hilton Haulage for two years. "I drive a 2022 Kenworth with 20,000km on the clock. It's an excellent truck."

"I work with great people and have a great manager," he adds. "If you ever have a problem, they're always there to help out and see that you're alright."

Guided by their values of People, Safety, Customer and Future, Hilton Haulage has built strong relationships across a scope of industries, providing general, bulk, dairy and container transport, a crane division, and managed storage warehouses throughout New Zealand.

The new milk processing plant near Tokoroa and the collaboration with Olam Food Ingredients aligns perfectly with Hilton Haulage's growth strategy. They are already experienced in milk collection services, having existing partnerships with Synlait in both Dunsandel (Canterbury) and Pokeno (Auckland), Oceania Dairies in South Canterbury and Mataura Valley Milk in Gore, as well as smaller subsidiaries across the country.

By establishing a presence in Tokoroa and partnering with Olam Food Ingredients, Hilton Haulage is not only expanding its operations but also providing an influx of new employment opportunities to the region. The recruitment drive for Class 5 milk tanker drivers is an exciting prospect for those seeking a fulfilling career with a transportation industry leader.

With a track record of professionalism and commitment to employee well-being, Hilton Haulage ensures new drivers will be joining a supportive and rewarding work environment. Hilton employees enjoy competitive working conditions and whanau-based values, as well as benefits including relocation support, sign-on bonus, company phone, medical insurance and a top-notch modern fleet which drivers can be proud of.

Hilton Haulage's journey from Timaru to Tokoroa is a testament to its commitment to attracting, investing in and retaining the very best staff, as well as continually adapting and developing systems to meet the ever-evolving needs of their clients.

So, the next time you see a Hilton Haulage truck on the highway, give the driver a smile and a wave. Drivers are the face of Hiltons and will now be the face for Olam Food Ingredients at the farm gate. Hilton drivers know their 'whey' around a truck and are the cornerstones of quality, safety and customer service.

