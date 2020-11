Police were attending the single vehicle crash on Taneatua Rd. (File photo)

Two people have been seriously injured in a crash just south of Whakatāne.

Emergency services were attending the single-vehicle incident on Taneatua Rd, which was reported around 6.45pm on Saturday.

Traffic was being diverted down Rewatu Rd and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.