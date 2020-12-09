Loss of child inspires woman to pay tribute to mothers of all Whakaari/White Island victims

Trish Tutua arranged 22 bottles to commemorate those killed in the Whakaari/White Island disaster. Pictured with supporter Daejah Te Pou (right).

The heartbreak of losing a daughter inspired a Whakatāne woman to place a memorial to all mothers who lost children in the Whakaari eruption.

Trish Tutua was up at 4am on the anniversary of the disaster to place floral tributes outside a sacred cave in the Bay of Plenty town.

“I thought of all those 22 mothers of those people,” she told Stuff.

1 NEWS The volcanic eruption claimed the lives of 22 people on December 9, 2019.

“It was my own heartbreak that inspired it - two years ago I buried my daughter.”

READ MORE:

* Whakatāne leaders say healing has begun, a year on from Whakaari / White Island eruption

* $36.8m 'transformational' boost for Whakatāne in wake of Whakaari/ White Island eruption

* Kobe Bryant honored at first Lakers game since his death: all the details and photos from inside



Alongside the 22 flowers arrangements, one for each victim, she placed bottles filled with shells and a print out of flags of those killed in the eruption.

The community is still hurting and healing, and she hopes her tribute may help in some way.

Other community members supported her, too – flowers and other props were provided to her free.

She’d also planned to place photographs of the 22 victims but instead placed them on candles for a dawn service held by Ngāti Awa.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Printed flags were part of Trish Tutua’s tribute.

"It was amazing. You could see their faces lit up with the candles," she said.

The tribute was placed outside the Te Ana o Muriwai (Muriwai's cave) in Whakatane.

Muriwai was held in high regard historically for her wisdom and second sight.

"This is aunty Muriwai's Cave," Tutua said.

"I come here to carry its energy and healing into myself."

Whakatane has been dotted with small tributes to those lost in last year’s eruption.

The White Island Tours boats have had flowers placed on them. Some have travelled to the beachfront to pray, remember those lost or throw out flowers to the tide.