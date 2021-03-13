One dead after crash at Athenree Gorge, Bay of Plenty

The road is expected to be closed for some time. (File photo)

One person has died after a truck and car crash at Athenree Gorge early Saturday.

A section of the gorge, in the Bay of Plenty, was closed but was due to reopen shortly.

The crash happened on SH2 between Arden Rd and Mathers Rd about 6.37am on Saturday morning, according to police.

One person died and another is moderately injured.

Northbound traffic is being diverted down Athenree Rd and southbound traffic down Waihi Beach Rd.

Drivers were advised there would be delays and to avoid the area.

Investigations were underway.

The crash is the second deadly road incident in the Bay of Plenty on Saturday. One person also died in a single car crash at about 2am in Aongatete, south of Katikati.