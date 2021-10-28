Police name missing man, 50, who went bush near Ōpōtiki

Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate 50-year-old Jason Butler, who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.

A land search has begun for a missing person last seen venturing into the bush in eastern Bay of Plenty.

Police have asked for help finding Jason Butler, 50, who was last seen in the Omaio area on Saturday, October 23.

He is about 175cm tall and of medium build.

Butler’s family is concerned for his welfare, a police statement said.

Tom Lee/Stuff Butler has been missing since October 23 after venturing into the bush near Ōpōtiki.

Police received a report on Wednesday night saying a person hadn’t returned from the bush, a police spokesperson said.

A spokesperson told Stuff at that time that enquiries were underway to locate him.

Police and Land Search and Rescue on Thursday morning began looking for clues to Butler’s whereabouts in nearby Ōpōtiki.

Ōpōtiki District is about 44km east of Whakatāne.

Police urge anyone who may have seen Jason or who has any information on his whereabouts to call 105, referencing job number P048415575.