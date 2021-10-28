Search for missing person who went bush near Ōpōtiki

The person has been missing since October 23 after venturing into the bush near Ōpōtiki.

A land search has begun for a missing person last seen venturing into the bush in eastern Bay of Plenty.

Police received a report on Wednesday night saying a person hadn’t returned from the bush, a police spokesperson said.

Police and Land Search and Rescue on Thursday morning began looking for clues to the person’s whereabouts nearby Ōpōtiki.

Ōpōtiki District is a remote settlement 43.8km east of Whakatāne.