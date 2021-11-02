Person arrested after reports of person with a firearm in Rotorua

Police in Rotorua are responding to reports of a person with a firearm in Ngongotaha.

Officers received a call at 6.51am on Tuesday about a person with a firearm on Kingsley Dr in Ngongotaha, a police spokesperson said.

A woman who lives nearby said armed offenders, and officers with dogs were at the scene and had the street blocked off.

They used the loudspeaker multiple times, and said “We have your house surrounded, please come out”, she said.

It went on for about 30 minutes before officers entered the house, she said. “They eventually put him in the back of the car.”

One person was arrested, a police spokesperson said.