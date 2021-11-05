School staff member thrown onto car bonnet as students fled scene of prank

Teenagers throwing toilet paper and flour over property at Rotorua Lakes High School were reported to police at 10.35pm on Wednesday.

A Rotorua school staffer injured in a toilet paper prank gone wrong was thrown onto the car bonnet as students fled the scene.

Police were called to Rotorua Lakes High School at 10.35pm on Wednesday about a group of teenagers who were seen throwing toilet paper and flour over property at the school, a media spokesman said in a statement.

The teenagers – said to be from another school - were interrupted by a staff member and his son, and the staffer was hurt when the teenagers fled the scene in a silver VW Passat station wagon.

He’d grabbed the car’s door handle, Rotorua Lakes High School said on social media, but the vehicle was slammed into reverse and he was thrown onto the bonnet of the car.

He received minor injuries and required treatment at the hospital.

Principal Jon Ward thanked the community for the messages of support, in a social media post.

“He has been overwhelmed with the aroha shown by our community. Although shaken, thankfully he is on the mend.”

The students involved came from another school in Rotorua, he said.

“We will be working with that school’s leadership and the police to ensure appropriate processes are followed.”

Police were appealing for any information about the vehicle, which likely sustained some damage to the driver's side mirror during the incident.