Blaze in truck and trailer carrying butter in Whakatāne closes road

Firefighters were called to State Highway 34 in Whakatāne at 10.35am on Monday (File photo).

A truck and trailer carrying butter is on fire on State Highway 34 in Whakatāne, and the road is closed.

Fire and Emergency were called at 10.35am Monday to a truck and trailer, believed to be carrying butter, on Military Rd or State Highway 34 at Ōtakiri on Monday, a spokeswoman said.

Three fire trucks and a water tanker were still working to extinguish the blaze at 11.30am, and another water tanker was on route to help.

The road is closed and there is no detour, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said on social media.

Drivers were asked to postpone travel and expect delays.