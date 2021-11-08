Whakatāne road reopens after blaze in truck and trailer carrying butter

Firefighters were called to State Highway 34 in Whakatāne at 10.35am on Monday. (File photo)

State Highway 34 in Whakatāne has reopened after a truck and trailer carrying butter caught on fire.

Fire and Emergency were called at 10.35am Monday to a truck and trailer, believed to be carrying butter, in Military Rd or State Highway 34 at Ōtakiri, a spokeswoman said.

Three fire trucks and two water tankers had worked to extinguish the blaze. The road was closed while they worked.

The driver was out of the car, and uninjured, a police spokeswoman said.

The road was reopened at 2.50pm, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said on social media.