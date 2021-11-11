Two pedestrians killed in crash on Taupō lakefront, road remains closed

Police were called to Taupō’s Lake Terrace about 1.42pm on Thursday, and the road remains closed in the area.

Police have confirmed two pedestrians have died after being hit by a car on Taupō’s Lake Terrace.

Police were notified of the crash at 1.42pm on Thursday, a spokesperson said, and police remain at the scene, which has been covered with a tarp.

A vehicle with a smashed windscreen could be seen in the centre of the road.

“The Serious Crash Unit has been advised and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing,” police said.

One first response unit and one ambulance rushed to the scene, and St John treated one person in a critical condition, a spokeswoman said. The person was transported to Taupō Hospital.

Police at the scene would not confirm how many pedestrians were involved.

A Greenlea Rescue Helicopter spokesperson said a helicopter was standing by.

“We haven’t flown anyone to hospital yet, but we are getting ready to transport as required,” they said.

“I am not sure how many patients there are. There is obviously one that I am dealing with, with our helicopter but I am not sure how many others are in the Emergency Department (ED).”

Motorists continue to be asked to avoid the area. A section of Lake Terrace between Huia and Tui St is closed.

Taupō District Council was asking people to avoid the main lakefront, between Rifle Range Rd and Mere Rd until further notice.