Firefighters were called to a large fire on The Strand in Whakatāne (file photo).

Twelve fire trucks battled a large blaze that ripped through a Whakatāne business overnight.

Firefighters were called by multiple people to the fire in the centre of town, on The Strand at 12.43 am on Monday, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

A third alarm was raised to get more resources, and 12 fire trucks were at the scene.

The fire was under control by 4.30am, but crews were still at the scene at 7.20am dampening hot spots.