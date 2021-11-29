Livelihoods destroyed after fire ripped through Whakatāne's main street

Fire investigators and police examine the scene of a fire on The Strand in Whakatāne.

Whakatāne businesses are “devastated” after a large fire ripped through buildings on the main street.

Police patrols spotted a car on fire inside a building in the centre of town on The Strand at 12.43 am on Monday.

Fire and Emergency was called, and a third alarm was raised to get more resources. Twelve fire trucks and more than 40 firefighters from around the Eastern Bay and wider Bay of Plenty were at the scene.

The fire was believed to be the result of a ram raid, and was under control by 4.30am.

Troy Baker/WhakatÄne beacon A St John op shop was completely destroyed by the blaze.

Crews were still at the scene at 7.20am dampening hot spots.

Police officers and fire investigators were at the scene later on Monday morning, and enquiries were ongoing to determine the circumstances of the fire.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said the car was a Subaru Forester with the registration FLD29. It was stolen from Kawerau on October 18.

Officers were examining the scene and reviewing camera footage, but Wilson said it looked like the car was reversed through the rear entrance of the building.

"I would like to acknowledge the devastation that the affected businesses have suffered, incidents like this impact the whole community.”

Whakatāne fire chief Ken Clark said the person responsible for the fire had ruined people's livelihoods.

“And at this time of the year ... my god,” he said. “You really have to feel for these people.”

Whakatāne deputy chief fire officer Malcom Rowson said putting out the fire was a long job, and firefighters had struggled to get access to the building due to the fire’s size.

They tried to enter the building through Epic Escape, but the top of the staircase had burnt out.

Crews made it inside the St John op shop, but had to evacuate before the roof collapsed.

Rowson said the fire had to be fought primarily from the outside of the building, which took longer.

St John store manager Robyn Wilson said the fire was devastating, especially for volunteers who donated hours of hard work to make the op shop successful.

Wilson said the shop was stocked for Christmas and had been doing incredibly well. She was hopeful to find a new building as soon as possible.

The owners of Epic Escape said, in a social media post, they were devastated by the thoughtless actions of the individuals involved.

“We have spent 3 years pouring our heart and souls in to building this business, and in less than 30 minutes it is all gone.”

Whakatāne mayor Judy Turner said the fire was the last thing the business community needed.

She said five businesses were damaged, on both floors of the building.

“Small to medium businesses have paid the biggest price for Covid-19 lockdown. It’s sad to see them put out again.

“The community will do all we can to help, but we need to let officials do their job.”

Turner said the fire started at the back of the building, and that was where most of the damage was.

The back of the building was left black and charred, while only smoke damage could be seen through front windows.

Turner said the district suffered as a result of ram raids, and she hoped they would stop.

A ram raid in Kawerau in October had left a huge hole in the community, she said, after a 46-year-old butchery and the ram-raiders went up in flames.

The building was destroyed, and the butchery was unlikely to reopen because of the damage.

People in the area at the time of the fire, or who had seen the car, were asked to contact police and quote the file number 211129/6823. People could also call 0800 555 111 anonymously.

