One dead after car collides with truck and burst into flames in Bay of Plenty

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on State Highway 2 West in the Bay of Plenty.

One person has died after a car and truck collided on State Highway 2 West in the Bay of Plenty.

The car burst into flames after the collision and police have confirmed the driver of the car died at the scene.

Emergency services responded to the serious crash, which happened about 11.49am on Tuesday, a Fire and Emergency spokesman said.

The fire had been extinguished at 1.30pm, and firefighters were leaving the scene.

READ MORE:

* Car slips off road into river, floats away while occupants make it to shore

* Fatal crash on State Highway 5 north of Napier

* Three badly injured after crash in north Auckland



A St John ambulance and a manager rushed to the scene, east of Pikowai Rd, and treated one person in a moderate condition.

“Police are still making inquiries into this incident,” a police statement read.

SunLive Diversions are in place after a serious crash on State Highway 2 West in the Bay of Plenty, and motorists should avoid the area.

A witness told SunLive the car had been completely burnt, and was a wreck by the railway line.

“The truck is further down the road with the front cab overturned and the trailer still upright,” they said.

“It looks like the road is going to be closed for hours, to remove the car and truck, and clean up all the road debris.”

Diversions are in place at the Matatā township and at Old Coach Rd and motorists should avoid the area, or travel an alternative route, a police spokeswoman said.