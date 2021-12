A serious crash has closed a section of State Highway 35 (file photo).

Police were called to the “incident” at 6.15am, and a section of the road, east of Ōpōtiki is closed.

The section of highway closed was between Herema and Opape roads, Waka Kotahi said on social media.

Motorists are asked to find an alternative route and avoid the area.