Person dead after being swept to sea while fishing in Bay of Plenty

Police were called to Omaio at 8.30pm on Wednesday after reports of a missing swimmer (file photo).

A person has died after being swept out to sea while fishing in eastern Bay of Plenty.

Police and St John were called to Omaio, along State Highway 35, near Ōpōtiki around 8.30pm on Wednesday after reports of a person in difficulty in the sea.

The person had been fishing near the river mouth and was swept out to sea while attempting to cross the river, a statement from police said.

Police searched for the person, and they were located dead overnight.

St John sent two ambulances to the scene, and a helicopter was dispatched.

Police would make enquiries into the death on behalf of the Coroner.