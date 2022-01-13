16 cows dead after serious crash involving cattle truck in Bay of Plenty
Sixteen cows are dead after a serious crash involving a cattle truck in Bay of Plenty.
Emergency services were called to the crash on Waimana Rd just after 4.30pm on Wednesday.
A truck carrying stock overturned, and a vet was called to assess the injured stock, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.
One cow died at the scene, and about 15 had to be put down, a police spokeswoman said.
The driver received minor injuries.
State Highway 2, between the two ends of Waimana Rd, was blocked in both directions. The road reopened after 7pm.