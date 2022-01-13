16 cows dead after serious crash involving cattle truck in Bay of Plenty

The stock truck overturned on State Highway 2, near Waimana, on Wednesday afternoon (file photo).

Sixteen cows are dead after a serious crash involving a cattle truck in Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Waimana Rd just after 4.30pm on Wednesday.

A truck carrying stock overturned, and a vet was called to assess the injured stock, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said.

One cow died at the scene, and about 15 had to be put down, a police spokeswoman said.

The driver received minor injuries.

State Highway 2, between the two ends of Waimana Rd, was blocked in both directions. The road reopened after 7pm.