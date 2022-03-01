Calls to Ukraine: Rockets in the background, making Molotov cocktails, and hiding in the metro

Amid “shock and extreme worry about friends and family back home”, Asya Agarkova organised a hikoi at Mount Maunganui over the weekend, for Bay of Plenty-based Ukrainians.

When Mount Maunganui woman Asya Agarkova used to call her oldest brother in Zaporozhye, Ukraine, the chat was all about making preparations for his new baby due in May.

When she called him this weekend, the IT technician was making Molotov cocktails in his kitchen.

“He can hear bombs and lots of sirens - so they are getting prepared,” Agarkova said. “His wife is pregnant and they have a five-year-old son, so obviously they are worried. They’ve been told not to leave the house or go outside because they risk being shot.”

Another friend is making ‘hedgehogs’ - balls of spikes to stop tanks coming into the city. In Kyiv, one of Agarkova’s friends, a student, is now studying how to use her dad’s gun as she gets ready to defend herself.

Pool "Decades of peace undermined": Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called on Friday for Russia to end its assault on Ukraine.

As a show of solidarity, Agarkova, a 23-year-old Ukrainian who has been living in the Bay of Plenty for four years, organised a walk up Mauao for other local Ukrainians.

“It was good to get together, as we all share the same shock and extreme worry about friends and family back home,” she says. “We all dressed in our national colours - I wore a traditional Ukrainian costume of a white blouse with red stitching, and we put our flag up at the top of the mountain.”

Agarkova says it has been incredibly stressful trying to reach some of her friends in Ukraine.

“I called one of my best friends in Kyiv and I could hear the rockets in the background. She had to run for cover in the underground metro with her two small kids, who were terrified. I was trying to speak calmly to her but then her phone lost signal.”

Efrem Lukatsky/AP Rockets can be heard in the background when Asya Agarkova rings a friend in Kyiv. Pictred is a soldier walking along Ukrainian armored vehicles blocking a street in the Ukraininan capital.

Another friend was in Kharkiv - the former capital that has seen intense fighting between Russian forces trying to overthrow the city and the Ukrainian soldiers defending it.

“She was hysterical when she woke up hearing shooting and bombs. She said tanks were already attacking the town and Russian soldiers were on the streets. She went to buy food that she needed, but was so frightened that she sprinted back and hid in the foundations under her apartment building with others.”

Agarkova’s parents and younger sister, 18, live in Orikhiv, a village near Zaporozhye. Her sister was making plans for her school ball when war broke out. Her father, 50, is a Moscow-born Russian who has lived in Ukraine for 20 years.

“I used to think he was quite patriotic about Russia,” Agarkova said, “but when I spoke to him at the weekend he said that they can see rockets and helicopters in the sky around the village and he said he feels safe because ‘our army is here’, meaning the Ukraine army.

Stuff It has been incredibly stressful trying to reach some friends in Ukraine, Asya Agarkova said.

“He says there is real fear, but the villagers are even helping our soldiers to try to blow up a bridge to block the Russians.”

She doesn’t know if her family or friends have seen dead or injured people.

“I don’t want to ask.”

Agarkova is grateful for the support the local Tauranga community - and all of New Zealand - is showing, but feels more help is needed on the ground in Ukraine.

“Of course we are thankful for the world’s support, but we need practical help in terms of guns, machinery and actual soldiers,” she says. “I think other countries need to react quickly because Vladimir Putin is not going to stop at Ukraine - he’s a crazy guy. It could be World War III, so this affects everyone. We need help.”

Supplied Iryna Stewart is a Russian translator/interpreter who lived in Crimea when it was part of Ukraine.

Iryna Stewart, from Pyes Pā, works as a professional Russian translator/interpreter and is a sought-after licensed immigration adviser. She was already busy helping people prepare for Immigration New Zealand’s second phase of resident visa applications, where around 165,000 are expected to apply.

“Half of my clients are Russian and half are from Ukraine, Stewart said. “It’s already busy, but since the war broke out I’ve already got new inquiries from Ukraine and from New Zealanders inquiring on behalf of Ukrainian friends and relatives.”

Stewart was born in Russia, near the Arctic circle, and went to university in St Petersburg. In the mid-1980s she moved to Crimea, which was then part of Ukraine. After the formal dissolution of the USSR in 1991, Stewart received both Ukrainian citizenship and a passport.

She moved to New Zealand in 2002 and has been living in Tauranga since 2004.

“I am proud of both my Russian and Ukrainian heritage, and I have compassion for the people in both countries in this terrible situation. My heart is with all Ukrainian people who are suffering now and with all Russian mothers whose sons have to fight in Ukraine and lose their lives.

“Here in Tauranga, the Russian and Ukrainian community are a tight and friendly community. I was at a party recently in Tauranga with three friends from Ukraine, three friends from Russia and me - I guess from both.”

Stewart has made contact with her two cousins in Akimovka in southeast Ukraine, not far from Melitopol City, where armoured Russian troops have already entered.

It was one cousin’s birthday on February 24 - the day the Russians began their invasion. “When I phoned her to wish her a happy birthday she was in a state of shock.”

She also spoke to another cousin’s son, who has a wife and a three-year-old living in Kherson, in south Ukraine. He is working overseas at the moment and is very worried about his family.

“He said there was bombing happening around Kherson and they cannot leave the city as the motorway is under fire.”

Stewart’s cousin’s daughter, Natasha, lives in Kyiv with her husband and two children, aged 10 and 13.

“They escaped to their batch on the outskirts of Kyiv. They also confirmed bombing around the city. She told me that her mother Larissa in Kherson is very scared, but I haven’t managed to get hold of her yet.’’

Karolina Ferbei Mira Corbova, artist and owner of The Art Lounge in Tauranga, has family who live in Slovakia, near the Ukrainian border.

Mira Corbova, artist and owner of The Art Lounge in Tauranga, says she has felt “high anxiety” since the Russian invasion. From Prešov in the east of Slovakia, which has a large Ukraine population, she has many friends there. Her mother, sister and nephew live close to the Ukrainian border.

“They say it's chaos close to the border, with lots of people trying to escape,” Corbova said. “I spent Friday and Saturday in tears. I’ve seen this sort of thing before in the former Yugoslavian wars when I was just a child, and I get really upset when I think about the people from Ukraine literally running for their lives.”