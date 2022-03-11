Commission to tackle Tauranga's housing, infrastructure, and 'embarrassing cultural wasteland' label

Not everyone is unhappy following today’s announcement that commissioners in Tauranga are set to stay until 2024.

One voice in support of the extension is Tauranga Chamber of Commerce chief executive Matt Cowley, who admits there’s a sense of relief among the region’s business community following Friday morning’s announcement.

“It’s not a cause for celebration, but it is by far the most popular decision among businesses,” he says.

He said the local political environment had not “settled down” just a year after the commissioners were appointed in February 2021.

“There was a sense of fear around whether we would go back to the council that we once had, and go through six months of elections where it might be about personal politics rather than the best interests of the city.”

Nigel Tutt, chief executive of Priority One, the Western Bay of Plenty region's economic development organisation, agrees and says he “applauds” today’s decision from Minister Mahuta.

“For a democracy to be effective, it has to be trusted, and we got into a situation that no city wants to find itself in with the last council, which held this city back, didn’t acknowledge the infrastructure needed and didn’t get us to a good place.

Priority One/Supplied Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt.

“Tauranga has substantial issues when it comes to keeping up with growth and addressing the infrastructure deficit that has developed over the last few years.

“The commissioners have been doing a great job, but it's only halfway there, so it's the best option for Tauranga to keep the commission for now, and to go back to elections after that.”

A recent Priority One survey of 50 local businesses revealed overwhelming support for a commission to continue.

“Every business wanted it to stay,” says Tutt. “They know that strong decisions and good governance is needed for a growing city like Tauranga.”

Simone Anderson, ​​director of The Incubator Creative Hub, a community arts destination at Tauranga’s Historic Village, is similarly enthusiastic about the extended appointment of the commissioners.

“Particularly if it means we continue to see the much-needed enhancement of arts, culture and heritage infrastructure and support,” she says.

Anderson says the team at The Incubator had been encouraged by their experiences to date.

“The current commissioners have been responsive at overcoming inertia, and have genuinely listened to the voice of the sector. Now there is recognition that arts and culture are a negotiable part of the city’s anatomy - the previous embarrassing cultural wasteland label will fade away.”

Anderson added that having a stable commitment to plan and support much needed arts projects would leave the city with tangible outcomes, and positively impact future generations in the city.

Nicholas Charles/Supplied Simone Anderson, director of The Incubator Creative Hub in Tauranga.

Tauranga City Council commission chair Anne Tolley says the government’s decision to appoint a new commission recognises the complex processes required to get Tauranga moving, and the risks associated with introducing a new set of elected members midway through some significant decision-making processes.

Tolley says the extended timeframe would allow a commission to continue “the work plan now underway to address the city’s severe housing shortage and underinvestment in community facilities and infrastructure”.

Cowley agrees. “If you get things right, no-one really notices local government, but if you get it wrong that provides significant issues for day-to-day life,” he says.

“There is support for having professional governors that can address the key issues of housing and transport in Tauranga.

“It’s a pragmatic solution – ideally you’d want a balance between appointed people and elected people, but the fact they’re fully appointed points at obvious issues.”

Cowley went further, adding that the local government sector across New Zealand needs to look at how they attract “the right people” into roles.

Tolley says the commission would work with council management to develop their draft 2024-34 long-term plan, engage with the community on the workplan and the budget it proposes, and cement a programme to guide the city’s future development.

“This decision provides time to make some real progress and put in place the building blocks which will allow Tauranga to become the great city it deserves to be,” she says.