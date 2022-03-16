State Highway 2 between Waihī and Tauranga closed after truck crash

Authorities assess the scene where the truck rolled.

Motorists are being warned of significant delays after a truck rolled on State Highway 2 in Bay of Plenty.

A truck and trailer unit is blocking both lanes between Waihī and Tauranga.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 6am on Wednesday, near the intersection of Lindemann Rd at Katikati, a statement from police said.

One person was moderately injured.

READ MORE:

* The politics of petrol – fuel excise cut just the start in wider inflation war

* Council urged not to repeat mistakes in new Tauranga development

* New Zealand’s toll roads ‘a waste of time’, motoring commentator says



The road would remain closed until the truck and trailer unit can be removed.

"At this point, a crane is likely required to clear the crashed truck and trailer from the road,” a Tauranga City Council spokesperson told SunLive.

"Emergency services are on scene treating an injured person.”

"Significant delays are likely."

Diversions are in place.

Waka Kotahi was advising motorists to delay their journey or expect delays.