Emergency services were called to Nukuhou, southeast of Whakatāne, on Wednesday morning.

One person is dead after a truck overturned on private property in Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services rushed to the private property on Mottram Rd in Nukuhou, southeast of Whakatāne, just before 8am on Wednesday, a statement from police said.

One person died at the scene, and WorkSafe had been advised.

Police were making enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner, and findings would be released in due course.