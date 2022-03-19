'Heartbroken' ex-partner of missing doctor asks locals to join Tauranga beach search

Friends of missing Pāpāmoa man David Holland are joining a large-scale ground search for the Tauranga Hospital doctor this morning, and are welcoming any help from the Bay of Plenty community.

The search, kicking off at Pāpāmoa Surf Club at 9am, will primarily concentrate on the sand dunes in the Pāpāmoa Beach area close to where the 31-year-old anaesthetist is believed to have gone missing.

Holland’s former partner, Margarita (Rita) Khabitueva, said his family in the UK and friends and colleagues in New Zealand are overwhelmed by the “love and support” from the local community.

“I wish that David could see this, how many people have come together to look for him. He would be blown away. He was so loved. He has touched so many hearts. We are all hurting, and we just want to find him. David is such a caring person - I know that if someone else went missing, he would be the first out looking.”

Supplied David Holland, right, is pictured with his former partner Margarita (Rita) Khabitueva.

READ MORE:

* Large-scale ground search planned for missing Pāpāmoa man

* Air and sea search for missing Pāpāmoa man

* Police ask for help in search for missing Papamoa man



Khabitueva, 26, an engineer, said that police said it would be “a big day” as there is a large area to search for “any evidence or clues” as to the whereabouts or movements of Holland, who was last seen on Friday, March 11.

“There are areas which cannot be seen from the air, so we are all hoping that we can find something. We appreciate and thank everyone who is helping.”

Bay of Plenty police will lead the search with search and rescue volunteers, along with members of the public who are joining Holland’s friends in support.

Holland was last heard from on Friday, March 11. Friends believe he was planning a swim close to home near the end of Pacific View Road, where there is access to Pāpāmoa Beach.

Dan Sheridan/Stuff Beach access at the end of Pacific View Road, Papamoa, which leads to Papamoa Beach, where missing man David Holland is believed to have gone for a swim.

Khabitueva said Holland sent a text saying that he was going for a swim and that he was last seen that evening on CCTV cameras close to the beach area, wearing beige pants, a dark top and cap.

Khabitueva said she was holding out hope. The couple met in Tauranga where Khabitueva also lives and works. They had been in a relationship for almost a year and parted amicably in January, and remained friends who regularly talked. Khabitueva said everyone hoped that today’s search would bring some answers - and comfort.

“I just want closure. The terrible thing is not knowing what has happened. It is heartbreaking. The anxiety of not knowing is the worst thing I have ever had to cope with in my life. The person I long to talk about it is David. I keep looking at my phone, expecting a message or looking around to see if he is there.”

Holland, from Swansea in Wales, studied medicine in London. He is a junior anaesthetist, and has been completing his anaesthetist training at Tauranga Hospital. He previously lived in Wellington and Christchurch before settling in the Bay of Plenty. He shares a house with friends in Pāpāmoa.

supplied Missing man David Holland, 31, loved going on hikes around New Zealand.

Khabitueva said Holland was an experienced swimmer, scuba diver and loved free-diving off the Bay of Plenty coast. He had just completed training to be a rescue diver.

“He loves the ocean. He surfed, swam, snorkelling and loves going diving. He is so fit and active. We went on hikes together around here and in the Coromandel. We went on runs and races together. He cycled the length of New Zealand, proudly wearing his Welsh colours.”

Khabitueva described her friend as “extremely caring and generous with a big heart”.

“He is a great listener and supports many people. He is sensitive and cares about people’s wellbeing and mental health, noticing if something is wrong. He’s very social with a goofy sense of humour, often joking and making people laugh. He also loves to debate - he has a strong moral compass and is not afraid to speak up and share his opinions. He loves animals too and is a vegan.”

Friends of the doctor have already spent time on the beach and the dunes close to Pacific View Road, searching for any kind of clue that might help.

"Last week I was so in shock it was difficult to go to the beach.”

Police thanked the local community for their ongoing help.

"We'd like to thank staff from Surf Life Saving NZ and Coastguard as well as numerous volunteers who have assisted so far," said a spokesperson.

Anyone who wishes to help in Saturday’s search is asked to meet Police Search and Rescue staff at Pāpāmoa Surf Lifesaving Club, 561 Pāpāmoa Beach Road at 9am on Saturday, March 19.

Police will lead volunteers on a coordinated grid-search of the sand dunes in the Pāpāmoa Beach area.To give the best chance of conducting an effective search, police are requesting members of the public do not search independently, but instead assist in this police-lead search said a police spokesperson.

"We are still asking to hear from anyone who might have seen David on the evening of Friday, March 11, especially on or around the beach."

Anyone who can help is asked to call 105, quoting file number 220312/6869.