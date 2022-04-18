Items sought relating to missing fisherman in eastern Bay of Plenty

Torere in eastern Bay of Plenty where a man failed to return home from a fishing trip.

Police are appealing for sightings of a number of items of interest relating to the search of a missing fisherman in eastern Bay of Plenty.

The man was deemed missing by police on Sunday at 4pm after he failed to return from a fishing trip in Tōrere, near Ōpōtiki.

Police, coastguard, surf life-saving and air assets, including a plane and helicopter, conducted an extensive marine and aerial search of the area on Monday, yet the man has still not been found.

Police are now asking the public for assistance as the search continues into day two.

“Unfortunately efforts to locate the fisherman have been unsuccessful, and the search will continue tomorrow morning,” a police spokesperson said.

“We are now asking members of the public who may be on the shoreline from Tōrere through to Maketu tomorrow to be vigilant and report any sighting of the following items of interest.

The items include a 100 litre white chilly bin, red tote tank, wooden oars and a yellow life jacket.

Whakatāne district council mayor, Judy Turner earlier told Stuff she was shocked to hear that the fisherman had not returned home.

“It’s obviously devastating to hear, and we hope for his family and friends that he is found.

“You just hope that they are found alive and well,” Turner said.