Man who failed to return from fishing trip yet to be found

Torere in eastern Bay of Plenty where a man failed to return home from a fishing trip.

A person has gone missing after failing to return from a fishing trip on Sunday in eastern Bay of Plenty, police say.

Police were alerted to the missing individual at 4pm and emergency services launched a search operation yet the man remained missing on Monday morning.

They were continuing their search with Coastguard and inflatable rescue boats and a small aircraft was due to be dispatched, a police spokesperson said in a statement to Stuff.

“Police were advised at 4pm [Sunday] that a person had failed to return from a fishing trip as expected earlier [in the] afternoon.

”Police Search and Rescue and Coastguard conducted a search yesterday and the search has recommenced this morning.

“The man has not been located at this time,” the spokesperson said.