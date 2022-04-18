Man who failed to return from fishing trip yet to be found
A person has gone missing after failing to return from a fishing trip on Sunday in eastern Bay of Plenty, police say.
Police were alerted to the missing individual at 4pm and emergency services launched a search operation yet the man remained missing on Monday morning.
They were continuing their search with Coastguard and inflatable rescue boats and a small aircraft was due to be dispatched, a police spokesperson said in a statement to Stuff.
“Police were advised at 4pm [Sunday] that a person had failed to return from a fishing trip as expected earlier [in the] afternoon.
”Police Search and Rescue and Coastguard conducted a search yesterday and the search has recommenced this morning.
“The man has not been located at this time,” the spokesperson said.