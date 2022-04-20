Richlister sells Mount Maunganui penthouse for record price

The sale of a penthouse apartment in Mount Maunganui for $10.2m has set a new record for the region, which continues to be in hot demand, despite the property market cooling in other parts of the country.

The 422 square metre penthouse which includes an infinity swimming pool on the rooftop and overlooks New Zealand’s best beach was sold in a private sale by automobile tycoon and richlister Sir Colin Giltrap to Tauranga businessman Sir Paul Adams. Adams owns Carrus Corporation which developed the Lakes suburb in Tauranga.

The penthouse is on top of the Eleven complex at 11 Maunganui Road, comprising 65 apartments over 11 storeys. Property records show the sale price was $10.071m plus $129,000 worth of chattels. The penthouse’s rateable value, dated July 2021, was $6.38m.

The $10.2m sale eclipses the previous record for the largest ever sale in the Bay of Plenty set in July 2021 when a house on Marine Parade sold for $9.525m. That four-bedroom, three-storey, 540 square metre home featured an infinity pool, gym, library and an underground Hinuera-stone wine cellar. It was sold by tender to a Waikato farming family.

Earlier in 2021, a ten-unit apartment block on Pilot Bay sold for $9.5m to a Waikato developer who planned to turn the site into luxury apartments.

The agent for that sale, Peter Clarke of Bayleys, said demand is still high for prime waterfront property.

In September 2021 four units on Marine Parade were sold together for a total of $10.5m.

Cameron Winter of luxury real estate group Oliver Road agrees that there is hot demand for high calibre homes with water views.

“Buyers seeking a luxury full-time residence or second coastal home will always pay a premium for waterfront property,” he said.

Winter is currently marketing another Mount Maunganui penthouse for “upwards of $6m”. It will be auctioned on May 14.

The three bedroom 225 square metre apartment is on Marine Parade, Mount Maunganui’s “millionaire row”, and is described by Winter as “one of the Mount coastal strip’s trophy properties.”

Occupying the entire top floor above the popular Tay Street café, the penthouse has near 360 degree views which include the famous surf beach and views of Mauao itself. It has four basement carparks plus additional storage.

The penthouse is currently owned by Tauranga businesswoman and philanthropist Sally Morrison. A former nurse, Morrison is known for founding a private hospital and rest home, Oakland Health, which she sold in 2007. She is a former chairperson of charity organisation the Acorn Foundation and a trustee of Bay of Plenty Cricket.

The penthouse has a rating valuation of $3.58m, but Winter says an apartment of this calibre and location will be highly sought after.

Although house price growth has slowed in the rest of the country, high-end Bay of Plenty property is still on the increase, he said

“The demand for $5m plus property, particularly along Marine Parade and nearby sought-after streets such as Muricata and Te Ngaio, is stronger than ever. The types of highly capable, astute clients we work with understand that acquiring property here has been proven over decades to be a rock solid investment, with hugely rewarding capital gains.”

Oliver Road Estate agents recently sold 98 Muricata Avenue in Mount Maunganui for more than $7m. The house was originally built for former Masterchef cook, Chelsea Winter and had a kitchen she helped design. The agency is also currently marketing the Matua property of Simon and Natalie Bridges for $3.9m.

Other luxury apartments currently on sale in the Bay of Plenty include the Luxridge apartment block in Selwyn Street in Tauranga’s CBD. The block is not yet built but plans include 24 apartments of between 88 to 146 square metres over five levels with city and harbour views and a fitness centre. Prices of the 24 apartments range from $1.55 to $3.18m.

Marketing agent for Luxridge, Theo Smith of Harcourts, says that 12 of the 24 units have sold already, and demand has been “very positive”.

Other luxury apartments still to come to market include 97 apartments and 23 luxury townhouses in Elizabeth Towers, above the new Farmers building. These properties are still being built and the developers have not yet put a price on any.

In Auckland a penthouse of the luxury Pacifica apartment complex in Auckland’s CBD was on the market for $42.8m for the architecturally designed fit-out, or $36.8m for the shell minus the fit-out. The 1219 square metre “super” penthouse takes up the top two floors, and offers 360 views across the harbour and the city.

The penthouse has not yet sold but there is also the option to divide it into three for separate buyers.

If a sale had gone ahead it would have been the country’s most expensive residential real estate transaction.

CoreLogic’s latest House Price Index showed the average national price in New Zealand rose by just 0.7 per cent to $1,043,261 in March. The annual increase rate was 23.4 per cent, down from 25.2 per cent the month before. However Tauranga had the highest rate of increase, year-on-year, at 32.1 per cent.

According to the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand's (REINZ) Million Dollar Price Report, the Bay of Plenty was the region with the second strongest increase in $3 million-plus sales with these sales up 175 percent compared to the previous year. The Bay of Plenty was also the second strongest region for sales above $5m.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand’s (REINZ) latest monthly property report says Bay of Plenty median property prices were up 12.6 percent compared to March 2021, although this had decreased 3.3 percent since February 2022. The median house price in Tauranga in March 2022 was $1.045m, while the Western Bay of Plenty District had a median price of $1.1m.