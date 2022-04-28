Kiwifruit worker airlifted after serious accident involving forklift

The injured worker was airlifted from Trevelyan’s Kiwifruit packhouse in Te Puke, Bay of Plenty, on Anzac Day (file photo).

A kiwifruit worker only a month into the job was seriously injured when a forklift truck reversed into them, damaging their leg.

The incident happened on Monday April 25 at Trevelyan Pack & Cool packhouse in Te Puke, Bay of Plenty.

Stuff understands the person’s leg was severed.

Staff provided immediate emergency response at the scene of the incident, before the injured worker was airlifted to Waikato Hospital, the company said.

123rf.com Trevelyan Pack & Cool Ltd is working with the authorities investigating the accident, the managing director said.

The person has had surgery and their condition is now described as stable.

Managing director James Trevelyan confirmed that the injured person has worked on site since March 2022.

“The company are in the process of supporting the families and the extended forklift team at this difficult time.”

He added that Trevelyan Pack & Cool Ltd will continue to work with authorities.

“The relevant authorities have been informed and investigations are underway.”

Workplace New Zealand confirmed that they had received a report of the incident.