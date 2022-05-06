Woman's body in water at Mount Maunganui not suspicious

Emergency services are at Pilot Bay on Friday morning and people are advised to avoid the area.

A woman’s body found in the water off Pilot Bay, near Mount Maunganui is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

Police were called at 8.05am Friday morning after some walkers noticed the body.

The woman has now been identified. Her death is not being treated as suspicious, and will be referred to the coroner, police said in a statement.

Police cordons were put in place along the boardwalk on The Mall on Friday morning and people were advised to avoid the area.

