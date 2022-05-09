Tattoo artist dies in motorbike accident

The female motorcyclist who died in a road accident at the weekend was a business owner and mother of two from Ōtorohanga.

Sonia Arena Monistrol crashed her motorbike about 2.40pm on Saturday on Te Puke East Road, Pongakawa. She was airlifted to hospital but died on Saturday night, police said.

Monistrol, originally from Barcelona, Spain, was a tattoo artist who owned Barcelona Beauty in Ōtorohanga. She was mother to two boys.

supplied/Stuff Sonia Arena Monistrol

Monistrol’s colleague and friend, Renee Wallace Wata, informed the salon’s clients on Sunday that the business would be closed until further notice, saying :“Sonia Arena has spread her wings and left this earth space.”

Wata said her friend was “the best mentor, best teacher, second mother, close friend, older sister figure, team mate I could have ever asked for.”

A Givealittle page has been set up to support Monistrol’s family.

Friend Carla Clarke who set up the page said that she was a very much loved member of the community.

“Sonia was a lively, spirited, magical and lovely person who went above and beyond in everything she did for everyone. The community is shocked and saddened by the terrible accident that has left everyone reeling, especially her two children who are far away from their close family support in Spain.”