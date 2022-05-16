Serious assaults at two Tauranga shopping centres

Bay of Plenty police responded to two separate attacks outside well-known shopping centres.

Two victims are recovering from serious attacks that took place over the weekend outside well-known shopping centres in Tauranga.

A man was attacked and his belongings were taken outside the Cherrywood shops in Otūmoetai, Tauranga on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the incident at 8:30am and the man was taken to hospital for treatment. “Enquiries into the attack are ongoing,” said a police spokesperson.

READ MORE:

* Police still trying to find man in connection with attack on woman at Auckland mall

* Woman hospitalised after assault in Auckland's New Lynn

* Pair assault and rob boys on their way to Bayfair shopping centre to buy Christmas presents



It was the second attack at a Tauranga shopping centre over the weekend.

Shortly after 3pm on Saturday afternoon, a Bayfair employee was seriously assaulted at the Farm Street bus interchange, just outside the Mount Maunganui mall.

The victim had taken a walk during his break when he was allegedly assaulted by a group of youths, said Tauranga area response manager senior sergeant Nick Lewer.

“We believe these young people have then run back into the shopping centre leaving the victim with a significant eye injury.”

Police said there have been an increase in incidents relating to young people congregating in the vicinity of the Bayfair mall.

“In response, we have increased our presence in this area and we continue to work with both the shopping centre and local and regional authorities to address these ongoing issues," said Lewer.

Anyone with information in relation to either assault is asked to contact Police via: 105.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on: 0800 555 111.