Cigarettes recovered as teenagers arrested over dairy raids

Police stopped and searched a vehicle in Ōmokoroa, near Tauranga, on Friday, then also searched a home in the area.

Three youths have been arrested following a spate of burglaries in a beach community on the outskirts of Tauranga.

Two Ōmokoroa dairies have been broken into five times in the last three months.

Police stopped three people in a vehicle on Ōmokoroa Road on Friday 13 May.

After searching the vehicle and an Ōmokoroa address, police found packets of cigarettes, tobacco and a significant quantity of cannabis.

The arrests of the three youths follow a series of burglaries in the area.

The Ōmokoroa Beach Store was ransacked by what the owner called “a gang of teenagers” on May 8, which was the second time this dairy had been broken into - it had already been robbed three weeks earlier.

Another dairy, Ōmokoroa Minimart and Takeaways has been broken into three times in the past three months. In April a group of youths drove their car into the glass front of the shop, even though it had been fortified with a metal bar after the property was broken into twice in February.

All three youths who were arrested face a charge of burglary to the Ōmokoroa Store on The Esplanade on 8 May and possession of cannabis for the purpose of supply.

One is additionally charged with burglaries to the Ōmokoroa Mini Mart on McDonnell Street on 11 and 24 of February 2022.

All three will appear in Youth Court at a later date.