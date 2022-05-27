No room at the inn: Midwife shortage closes Bethlehem Birthing Centre

Bethlehem Birthing Centre had to shut its doors this week due to a shortage of midwives.

Since it opened in 2014, the birthing centre has provided a facility for 400 women to give birth each year.

“Staff shortages have placed pressure on our small team who have pulled together and picked up additional shifts to keep the facility staffed,” a Bethlehem Birthing Centre spokesperson told SunLive.

READ MORE:

* Te Papaioea birthing centre re-opening except at weekends

* Midwives say applications to work at St George's met with silence

* Night deliveries still covered at Taupō birthing unit

* Midwife shortage a "workforce crisis" for district health board



“The maternity sector across New Zealand has a shortage of staff,”

“It is very sad for the families in our community who will not have this primary care option during this temporary closure.

“It also puts added pressure on the team as they are working more hours each week than they normally would and while the doors are closed the facility receives no funding and still has a wage cost.”

Unsplash Stock image of newborn baby.

The centre hopes to reopen again as soon as Friday May 27.

According to the spokesperson, the Bethlehem Birthing Centre is the only primary birthing facility in Tauranga.

It is free to women of all ages who are eligible for care in New Zealand hospitals and whose pregnancy is considered low risk primary care.

The rooms have ensuite bathrooms which include a water birthing facility.

The spokesperson adds that the birthing centre has new staff joining in the near future, and they are hoping to continue recruiting to replenish their team.