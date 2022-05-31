Rents swell to record levels, landlords asking up to $2k per week

A house in Wairoa, Bethlehem, Tauranga, asking $2000 per week to rent

Rents in Tauranga have reached an all-time high, with landlords asking up to $2000 a week. Demand is hot for rental properties, with one family rejected more than 50 times despite having a $1000 per week budget.

A four-bedroomed house in the suburb of Bethlehem is currently being marketed for $2000 a week by rental agency Quinovic.

It is not a short-term or holiday let, but asks for a fixed-term minimum of 12 months and says it is “ideally suited to a professional couple/family”, stipulating no pets.

READ MORE:

* Here's what first-home buyers can get for the new price caps

* House attracts almost 100 enquiries in 48 hours as desperate renters compete

* Record rents soar to $1000 a week in Tauranga



supplied/Stuff A four-bedroom house in Otūmoetai is available at $1250 a week

A four-bedroomed house in Pāpāmoa is asking $1500 a week, also for a standard rental, non-holiday let.

Another four-bedroomed house on Maxwells Road, Otūmoetai is available at $1250 per week for a fixed-term tenancy or month-by-month rental.

Hamilton man Johan Stapleton told Stuff he had applied for more than 50 houses in Tauranga and had no success in finding a rental, despite having a budget of $1000 a week for a three-bedroomed house.

The business development engineer is moving to Tauranga from Hamilton with his wife, their three-month-old baby and their 14-month-old Labrador.

“There are so many people applying for the same house that it is even more difficult if you are not in Tauranga,” said Stapleton. “I think the dog is a factor, as many landlords do not want dogs.”

Stapleton had originally been looking in Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa, and had extended his search to Otūmoetai and Matua without success.

supplied/Stuff This four-bedroom house in Pāpāmoa is available for rent at $1500 a week

In Tauranga, the median weekly rent increased by eight per cent year-on-year in April to $630 – an all-time high, said Gavin Lloyd, Trade Me Property sales director.

In the Bay of Plenty region in April, the median weekly rent was $600, up nine per cent when compared with the same month in 2021 according to Trade Me’s latest April Rental Price Index.

Lloyd said demand was increasing and supply is falling, leading to the current rise in prices.

“With demand in the Bay of Plenty region consistently outstripping supply and putting pressure on the market, we’re seeing prices continue to increase,” he said

The number of rental properties on the market dropped by three per cent year-on-year in the Tauranga district last month, while demand increased by seven per cent.

Supplied Trade Me Property Sales Director Gavin Lloyd

Demand for rentals in the Bay of Plenty increased by two per cent year-on-year last month, while supply fell by nine per cent in the same period said Lloyd.

High demand means tenants face hot competition when they apply for houses, with one agent receiving 100 applications on the first day that he advertised a three-bedroomed house for $600 per week.

A two-bedroomed house on Levers Road, Matua advertised on Trade Me for $500 a week received 2500 views in its first week on the site, said Lloyd.

Rental property in the Bay of Plenty is more expensive than the national median weekly rent, which is now $580 according to the Trade Me Index, which Lloyd said was record-breaking.

"With New Zealand's national rent edging closer to $600 per week and the rising cost of food and fuel, many Kiwi households will be finding it tough,” said Lloyd.