$600 a day to prune trees: Kiwifruit labour crisis continues

The labour crisis in the kiwifruit industry is continuing, with some orchard managers offering up to $600 for a day’s work.

AJ Hone, who owns a company in charge of recruiting contractors for orchard work, is advertising up to $600 a day for experienced workers who have carried out kiwifruit pruning before.

“There is the potential to make good money – $600 a day is what people made on their best days last year,” Hone said.

Alistair Low/Stuff Alistair Low says wages are 30% higher in the Bay of Plenty for pruning workers.

“Skilled workers or people who can pick up the technique earn the most money.

“There are lots of different factors involved, like the age and quality of the orchard and the skill of the pruner. It’s all contract work paid by the square metre.”

Alistair Low has been pruning for two seasons so far – one in Coromandel and this season in the Bay of Plenty, where he says pay is 30% higher than the rest of the country.

“It is absolutely possible to earn up to $600 a day,” Low said. “However, pruning requires experience. In the first year of doing it, normally you will be learning and only earn big bucks in the second year.”

Pruners can also choose how “hard they go”, he said.

“Normally we get assigned a block to prune, so l would be the only one doing that block. You can choose your start time and end time and when to break. If I do 10 or more hours, $600 is not an issue.”

Some orchards pay pruners per square metre, while others pay by the bay.

“One bay is around $16 to $20,” Low said. “My friend, who has been doing it only as long as me, can pick five bays in an hour, so that would be up to $100 an hour roughly.

“Me? I am not so fast but I can do around three-and-a-half bays an hour, so that is still around $60 an hour.”

Alistair Low/Stuff Earning $600 in a day is “not an issue” as kiwifruit pruners like Alistair Low can choose how “hard they go”.

Low said the amount of money that can be earned in a day very much depends on the environment in the orchard.

“Some of the blocks will have more canes and branches to cut down,” he said. “The less cane to cut, the faster you can prune.”

It’s hard work, Low said, but also very satisfying

“I really like pruning. You turn messy branches into nicely tied canes. When spring arrives, the bud comes out from the canes you tied down. The feeling is so rewarding, so it is not just [about] the good money.”

Many orchard managers are advertising for pruners on kiwifruit pages, with payment per bay between $17 and $20, said one person looking for workers.

“When you know how to prune and tie, you could do two to three bays an hour, and that's how you make the money,” Low said. “It’s way better than picking.”

High hourly pay rates of up to $60 an hour were on offer for pickers earlier in the season, and although the picking season has finished, orchards are still short of workers to prune the vines.

According to figures from New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Inc (NZKGI), the kiwifruit industry requires 24,000 people over a typical harvest.

The industry has been drastically short of workers this year because of a lack of international workers, such as backpackers or workers from overseas who normally travel to New Zealand for seasonal work.

The labour shortage has led to high pay rates, with packhouses offering their highest hourly rates ever in addition to bonuses and incentives such as spot prizes, food vouchers and accommodation.

NZKGI chief executive Colin Bond said the skill required for winter pruning meant this was not usually a job undertaken by backpackers who are residing temporarily in New Zealand.

Supplied New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Incorporated chief executive Colin Bond says the picking of green kiwifruit “is expected to be completed in the coming weeks”.

“Although NZKGI is not receiving reports of critical shortages of seasonal labour at this time, some employers will be impacted,” Bond said. “As the industry moves into the summer orchard work phase, the demand for backpackers to undertake tasks such as summer pruning and flower thinning will begin.

“While NZKGI advocates for New Zealanders to be the first priority for employment, incoming backpackers will help alleviate labour demand required for this period.”

Bond said winter pruning supports the next seasons’ orchard performance.

“Winter pruning is done after harvest, when vines enter dormancy, to set up bays with optimal high-quality winter bud numbers on canes that are evenly spaced throughout the canopy.

“Selection of the best canes to keep, and what to cut out, takes skill and experience and winter pruning can constrain orchard performance if it is not carried out correctly.”

Despite the fact that the picking season is coming to a close, Bond said workers were still needed.

“The harvesting of red and gold kiwifruit is largely complete and the picking of green kiwifruit is expected to be completed in the coming weeks,” he said. “The industry continues to require seasonal workers to harvest the remaining fruit.

“However, many employers are focusing on retention rather than attraction this late in the season. The harvest is by no means complete until all growers have their fruit picked, and NZKGI advocates that picking takes a higher priority over pruning harvested orchards.”