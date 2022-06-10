Home invasions hit Tauranga: 'He’d lined up food items from our pantry – chocolate, biscuits and everything'

There has been a spate of home invasions in Tauranga

A recent spate of home invasions in a sleepy Bay of Plenty suburb has spurred residents into action.

Following a series of burglaries, Erika Harvey and Candice, from the Tauranga suburb of Bethlehem, have organised a neighbourhood meeting so police can advise residents on how to stay safe, including what to do if you wake up and encounter a burglar in the house.

Candice recently experienced this when she encountered a man with a torch in her house at 12.30am. Her husband and two children were asleep.

“I was awake watching Stranger Things but had headphones on, so I didn’t hear him come in,” she said. “He came in through the laundry, as he managed to get the key fobs for our garage from our cars.

“When I saw the torch moving around the house I woke up my husband, but the burglar got away.”

Candice said she was left in shock following the intrusion.

“Thinking that someone was in our house while my babies were asleep – that is crossing a huge line.”

A week later, another home invasion took place in the Sterling Gate area of Bethlehem. Residents were home and in bed when a man entered via ranch sliders on the deck before taking numerous items, including car keys. They were then chased out of the house, said another local resident.

“My husband heard a noise around 12:20am, so he got up and a man was coming out of our study,” said the homeowner.

“He said he was staying at our house, trying to make out he was lost. We walked him down our hallway and he’d been in the kitchen. There was a backpack, and he’d lined food items from our fridge and pantry on bench – chocolate, biscuits and everything.”

In another incident, a burglar broke into a house and stole a bike.

Harvey said her house had been targetted when she was at home last year, and the incident prompted her to get involved to help.

“I was about to get in the shower when my doorbell rang,” she said. “Since I was in a towel and wasn’t expecting anyone, I was waiting for him to leave.

“To my surprise, though, he came rushing through the front door as I had just started to head up the stairs for my shower.

“He was on the phone with someone and I heard him say ‘up the stairs and to the right?’, to which I said ‘what are you going to do in my bedroom?’”

“He seemed surprised that I was home, and told me that he was there to instal a shower. There was no work van in the driveway or any vehicle. He was dressed in good clothes - hardly something you’d be installing a new shower in.”

When Harvey heard it was happening all over again, she reached out to neighbours and the group began to grow.

“We’ve decided to pull neighbours together on Saturday for a ‘meet your neighbours’ session, where we can share stories and the police can come and discuss their Lights, Locks and Lines of Sight programme, which is funded by the government to help keep homes safer from invasions.”

The pair have organised a meeting on Saturday at Bethlehem Town Hall and local police have been invited to attend.

“They will be there to answer questions and explain how to keep our homes and families safe,” said Harvey.