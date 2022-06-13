Homicide investigation under way in Whakamārama in Western Bay of Plenty

A man died from critical injuries at an Old Highway property on Sunday night.

A homicide investigation is under way following the death of a man in Whakamārama in the Western Bay of Plenty on Sunday night.

Emergency services were called to an Old Highway property at about 8.35pm, police said in a statement on Monday morning.

A man was found at the address with critical injuries.

Medical assistance was provided however the man died at the scene a short time later.

Neighbours at two nearby properties said they were not aware of any incident until the emergency services arrived on Sunday evening.

Another neighbour said it would be “inappropriate” to make any comment.

A scene guard has been in place overnight and a forensic scene examination will begin on Monday.

There will be an increased police presence as enquiries continue into the circumstances that led to his death, the statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 and quote file number 220613/3065.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.