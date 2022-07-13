Owner of dog who bit vet seeks rehab for impounded pooch Chopper

A lawyer who acted on behalf of the owners of a rottweiler dog which attacked a vet says Tauranga City Council could be liable for costs including any rehabilitation necessary after the dog spent eight months in the pound – treatment that could amount to thousands of dollars.

However, a group representing vets says a judge shouldn’t have blamed the bitten vet for the dog attack that put Chopper in the clink.

Bev Edwards, a Tauranga lawyer who specialises in dog cases, says that the dog, Chopper, was unfairly kept in the pound for eight months awaiting a court hearing, and, if he needs any rehabilitation as a result, the owners have a case that council’s Animal Services department should fund the treatment.

“This would be a case however for the civil court.”

Chopper was locked in the pound in October, 2021, after he bit holistic vet Dr Liza Schneider in the car park of her clinic, where owner Helen Fraser had taken him to be de-sexed.

Edwards initially acted for the dog’s owner, Helen Fraser, who was charged under the Dog Control Act, with owning a dog that attacked a person. Fraser pled not guilty to the charges, but the court hearing did not begin until June, 2022.

Chopper was allowed to return home on Tuesday, June 12, after a judge ruled that Fraser was not at fault for the attack, and that the onus was on the vet.

“Dr Schneider was responsible for determining how the situation should be handled from the moment she walked out of the clinic and saw Chopper out of the car…she failed though to take any steps to exercise and maintain control, despite having every opportunity to do so. Had she done so the incident would have been avoided. I consider that Dr Schneider put herself in a position where she was vulnerable to attack by a dog who had not been assessed for safety purposes.”

supplied The cells on "death row" are bare except for a small raised platform for sleeping. Chopper has only occasionally been allowed into the corridor outside his cell when his owner visits, but never outside.

As Schneider greeted Fraser in the car park, Chopper had lunged at the vet, his teeth latching on to her arm. Schneider was left with a fracture to her right arm as well as tendon, muscle and nerve damage. She had to have a plate inserted in her arm, and it was five months before she could return to full work duties. She has permanent scarring and still cannot lift some animals.

New Zealand Veterinary Association chief executive NZVA Chief Executive Kevin Bryant said the group was disappointed in the result.

“Liza is a highly regarded member of the veterinary profession both in Tauranga and across the country. Managing difficult dogs is a daily occurrence for vets, but managing hazardous ones is not. They can be unpredictable and do serious damage."

"At the end of the day, we have a veterinarian who was seriously injured by a dog that wasn’t appropriately controlled. It is upsetting that the judgement is implicitly blaming her for that."

However, Edwards believes Chopper, too is potentially left with damage as a result of being impounded rather than given “doggie bail”. The conditions that Chopper was kept in at the pound - in solitary confinement in a bare pen, 4x4m and 2.5m high with no natural light, were against the Animal Welfare Act.

Fraser described Chopper’s cage as akin to “death row” in a high security prison - he wasn’t allowed to exercise resulting in sores and depression.

alan gibson/Stuff Natalie Picton, from Pukekohe, travelled to Tauranga to support Chopper.

Veterinary behaviourist Dr Elsa Flint, an Auckland vet who runs an animal behaviour clinic, lectures in animal behaviour at Massey University and has published books and scientific papers. She says it is possible Chopper could need professional help after a long time cooped up in a cage.

”He would have to have an assessment to see how he is affected, but I have seen animals who have been kept in similar unpleasant conditions which have been traumatised by the experience.”

A two-hour behaviour consultation with Flint costs $450 plus GST.

Flint said that while she couldn’t comment on the attack incident without knowing the situation, that vets need to be prepared for animals being anxious when they visit a clinic, and this has been heightened during the Covid pandemic.

“The animal picks up on the tension, that possibly the owner and staff are also feeding, and a person wearing a mask could be confronting.”

Professional dog behaviour treatment across the country is priced similarly. Selina Mcintyre, a dog behaviourist and trainer in the Waikato, Tauranga and Rotorua areas, charges from $775 plus GST and mileage for three home visits for a range of services including helping dogs with anxiety or aggression.

Residential dog behaviour rehabilitation services are priced at $3235 for three weeks boarding and training at Good Training in Auckland run by animal behaviourist Ryan Palmer-Kiddell. There is also an intensive weekly programme for aggressive dogs from $1250 a week.

Along with family members, Chopper’s owner, Fraser launched a campaign to have Chopper released and get dog control laws changed.

The campaign has gained thousands of supporters, some who attended the court case.

Fraser yesterday told Stuff she was elated and Chopper had not stopped wagging his tail since coming home.

Campaign supporters believe that action should still be taken against the council for the conditions in which Chopper was kept.

Edwards says “doggie bail” should be considered in these cases.

Stuff has contacted Tauranga City Council for comment.

Vet Liza Schneider was not at her clinic when Stuff called.