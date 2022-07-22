Culprit sought after 100-year-old totara tree dies in 'wilful' poisoning

Matua resident Dick Marquand said it was a “tragedy” to lose any trees but attacking natives was “disgusting”.

A homeowner is distraught and her neighbours fuming after a much loved 100-year-old native tree in her garden was destroyed by a “disgusting” deliberate poisoning attack.

The huge totara tree, in the garden of private property in the Tauranga suburb of Matua, had to be cut down this week by local authorities after it was poisoned in a “wilful act”.

Forensic investigations by the Tauranga City Council and police interviews are yet to uncover any conclusive evidence of who might have poisoned the tree.

Council spokesperson Amanda Davies said the tree had been drilled multiple times over a period of time and a variety of different herbicides were used to poison the tree.

White-faced herons, tui, and royal spoonbill were among the wildlife residing in Matua that could be facing a loss of habitat, council said.

The culprit could face two years imprisonment or a fine up to $300,000 as the tree is protected through provisions under the Resource Management Act 1991.

It was thought that someone had deliberately killed the tree for “selfish reasons”, Davies said.

“Often deliberate attacks on trees are view related. Sometimes it's shading/light issues and other times trees are poisoned or vandalised due to debris such as leaves, seeds and flowers falling off the trees into someone’s section.”

She said unfortunately the council had dealt with a number of tree poisonings around Tauranga.

“Another recent example is the ring barking of a wonderful large grade Titoki tree recently planted in the Wairakei storm water reserve.”

Matua resident Dick Marquand showed Stuff another tree in the area he suspected had been poisoned. The loquat tree was located in front of the estuary, potentially blocking water views he said.

Marquand who is now retired but previously worked for the government’s Wildliife Service and Department of Conservation, said it was a “tragedy” to lose any trees but that the attack on the native tree was particularly “disgusting”.

“We can never get that back. The fact that someone had done this over something so selfish because they are pissed off about their view or leaves or something is hard to fathom. The tree was there before any houses.”

Forensic investigations by the council and police interviews have not uncovered any conclusive evidence of who might have poisoned the tree. Investigations are on going.

When Stuff visited Matua this week, residents spoken to had their theories as to the culprit, with rumours swirling as to the reasons why the tree had been poisoned.

Others were more reticent to spill the name, with one resident instructing his wife, “don’t tell them who it is.”

Neighbour Teresa McClean was also angry about the loss of the tree.

“I’m really mad about it. The tree is irreplaceable. Whoever did this needs to be held accountable. I used to look out my windows at this beautiful totara tree and this week it’s devastating to see it gone and the birds that have lost their home flying around as though they are looking for it,” Mclean said.

“It was such a privilege to live near such a unique tree in a suburban setting. We feel so sad for the owners too as they are devastated, they are such a nature loving couple always in their garden and I know how they loved that tree.”

The owner of the tree did not want to be named as they told Stuff it had caused them so much “stress and heartache.”

To reach the property the tree poisoner would have had to walk metres down a private driveway to access the back of the house.

As the owner accompanied Stuff into the garden to show them the tree stump that had been cut and the piles of wood alongside it, they broke down in tears.

“I first told council when the tree started browning. In March they told me it had been poisoned. I couldn’t believe who would do this - and they would have to come down our path. We have been here for 26 years and love this tree. I come from Taiwan - a concrete jungle - so we treat trees like a god and respect and love them. I am so heartbroken and sad.”

The owner said she felt like a part of her had been ripped away.

“The tree is like part of our family. I feel its loss like that,” she said, with tears streaming down her cheeks.

The only consolation to her is that the wood is going to be donated to local iwi for carving.

“I am going to stay in touch with them and watch the process, and I know when I touch that carving I will feel the tree’s beauty, so it is a way it can live on, so that others can still love it too.”

Davies said the council is helping facilitate the donation of the wood.

“The timber is being gifted to the hapu for this rohe. Their carvers are very excited to be working with Totara timber of such size and quality. We will follow the journey of the timber and continue to discuss options to showcase the carvings and timber for community enjoyment.”

Council says the poisoned tree was first noticed in June last year, when the totara tree was ‘browning off’, usually a sign that something traumatic has occurred, causing physiological changes to the tree.

Poisoning attempts included several drill holes around the tree’s base, with traces of herbicide and a strong diesel odour found.

Council’s Director of Spaces and Places, Paul Dunphy said that actions were taken to try and reverse the damage but it continued to decline.

Dunphy said council was “dismayed” over the poisoning attack and would still like anyone who has any idea about the poisoning to contact them in confidence.

“If anyone has any information that may help us in our investigation, please feel free to contact our call centre. All calls are treated in strict confidence.”