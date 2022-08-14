Missing 18-year-old kayaker named as sonar search yields no clues

Gregory Flavell, aged 18, has been missing since Wednesday. His whānau on Sunday thanked those searching for him.

The 18-year-old kayaker missing in Lake Rotorua has been named as Gregory Flavell​.

The search for Flavell entered its fourth full day on Sunday, after he went missing between 2-3pm on Wednesday, while kayaking on the eastern side of Mokoia Island.

Police said navy divers using sonar equipment had been working at Lake Rotorua throughout Sunday, but “unfortunately, nothing of interest has yet been located”.

The search would be reviewed on Sunday evening, and the next steps considered.

Some shoreline searches of the lake were expected to be conducted on Monday, police said.

MATTHEW MARTIN/Waikato Times Flavell was last seen on Wednesday afternoon, when he went kayaking on the eastern side of the lake.

Police previously recovered Flavell’s orange and blue kayak and were urgently asking for any sightings of the teen potentially seen exiting the lake, or in the water.

Officers specifically wanted to speak with the occupants of any vessel that left Mokoia Island on Wednesday between 2pm and 5pm.

A statement from Flavell’s whānau on Sunday evening said they wished to express “our huge appreciation” to all the services and many volunteers searching for him.

Flavell is Māori, about 1.8m tall, with shoulder-length wavy hair, and has a light moustache and a goatee, his family said.

He was wearing black cargo pants, a printed black long-sleeved T-shirt with the number 53 on the sleeve, and a dark blue beanie.

If you have seen or have any information about Flavell, contact police on 105 and quote job number P051519937.