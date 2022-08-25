Whakatāne mayoral hopeful: Agendas are pushed by 'Satan's helpers'

A Whakatāne mayoral candidate has spread misinformation online about the safety of Covid vaccinations, and linked them to the Monkeypox virus.

Self-proclaimed “freedom fighter” Jacquelyn Elkington said she believed in conspiracy theories about Agenda 30 and its global sustainability goals, warning that those who push this agenda are part of “Satan’s army” and that “Satan’s helpers” can come in many forms – even children and puppies.

Agenda 30 is a series of sustainable development goals devised in 2015 at the United Nations General Assembly. The objectives are ending hunger, achieving gender equality and combating climate change.

Elkington is on a list of seven candidates vying for the top job in the Eastern Bay of Plenty seat, which includes current mayor Judy Turner.

On her official candidate Facebook page, created on August 14, Elkington states freedom of choice is the driver behind her campaign. She said she was against government mandates and attended the Wellington protest against them.

“Freedom of choice is key for me,” said Elkington. “Certainly advising people to assert to say 'no thanks' to the phizer [sic] jab.”

In a conversation with Stuff, Elkington said she had natural immunity to the virus, and that she was “pro-choice” not “anti-vax”, and to call her that would be “a lie”.

Elkington’s personal social media pages reveal an online footprint containing a litany of misinformation around the safety of the vaccine which she has posted or shared.

She recently posted a video claiming that the monkeypox virus can be caused by the Covid vaccination, citing researchers in California as her source.

When Stuff asked Elkington for evidence, she said monkeypox was listed as a side effect by Medsafe. There is no evidence of any link between the monkeypox virus and Covid-19 vaccines, and it is not listed as a side effect by the Ministry of Health.

SUPPLIED Whakatāne mayoral candidate Jacquelyn Elkington has posted misinformation online about the Covid vaccination and supports fringe groups which spread dangerous conspiracy theories.

Asked if she thought whether sharing such posts might confuse people or prevent them from getting the medical services that they needed, Elkington said she was “encouraging people to ask questions”.

When asked why she did not believe the vaccine was safe, she called it a “trial and provisional”. The virus, she said, was “computer generated”.

She stated on social media that Covid was not a deadly disease, and likened it to a cold. “C19 is not deadly,” she said.

At the time of writing, Covid-19 has killed nearly 1850 people in New Zealand and claimed the lives of over six million people worldwide.

She praised those who chose not to get vaccinated, such as frontline workers including carers and nurses, as well as Thames Coromandel Mayor Sandra Goudie, who she said was a “hero”.

Elkington also disagreed with mask wearing, and said she did not wear one herself and encouraged people not to wear them.

Mandy Sidhu Creative Photography Jacquelyn Elkington is a candidate standing for Mayor of WhakatÄne in the upcoming local body elections

She states her qualifications include a PHD at Te Whare Wananga o Awanuiarangi, a Master of Counselling and “25 years of experience in education”.

However, no medical or scientific qualifications are listed. When questioned by Stuff, Elkington agreed she was not a medical scientist.

Elkington told Stuff this week that she does not have alignment with any particular party, even though she was photographed online wearing a t-shirt supporting the Advance NZ party, fronted by Jami-Lee Ross.

The party, which was deregistered in July last year, had links with Voices for Freedom and other fringe leaders such as Billy Te Kahika – a figure that Elkington also mentions online.

PHIL JOHNSON/Stuff Billy Te Kahika at a protest in Auckland’s Aotea Square in September. Billy TK is the leader of New Zealand Public Party and was co-leader of Advance NZ.

Elkington said she had received an information pack from Voices For Freedom, but she was not a member.

Online, she shared a video calling for support from the Freedom and Rights Coalition, with one of its spokespeople saying that they are going around the country targeting local body elections with “freedom connect groups”.

“We have a better chance with the independent minor parties, so I'm leasing my vote,” said Elkington.

Last month Elkington shared a video in support of Brian Tamaki, praising him for protesting over the right to refuse to be a “scientific experiment” and called him the “king of protests”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Elkington said she attended the Wellington protest against vaccine mandates

Elkington told Stuff she was not encouraged by any political group to stand for mayor, but that it was “her people” and friends who encouraged her to put her name forward.

She also recently took part in a podcast called You Be The Judge, which describes itself as a page informing people with “alternative news, exotic knowledge, and possible solutions”.

The interview with Elkington was called “awakening from the matrix”. In it Elkington discusses why she became a “freedom fighter” during the pandemic, and discusses “the great awakening” of people, which could be threatened by the Anti-Christ, warning that “Satan” has an army on a leash, and that Satan’s helpers can come in many forms.

When Stuff asked her what she meant by this, she said she didn’t know and couldn’t remember the conversation.